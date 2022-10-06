How to visit the Reality Tree and Herald's Sanctum in Fortnite

The Fortnite Reality Tree and Herald's Sanctum are two locations experiencing very different fortunes at present, with one in significant decline after being the focal point of last season, while the other is spreading its influence so quickly that everyone else is taking to the skies with balloons to escape the dreaded Chrome. Being on opposite sides of the island, you wouldn't normally call in at this pair of places in the same match unless you were unlucky with the Storm circles, but visiting both locations is the name of the game if you want to tick off this particular Week 3 entry in the Fortnite quests.

Of course, you could just see which one you end up closest to first, then start fighting your way towards the other area in Fortnite and hope for the best, though this presents a significant risk of getting eliminated before you've had chance to complete your task – especially as Tilted Towers sits between these locations. Instead, you're much better off having a plan and that's what we're here to help with, so follow our suggested route and you'll easily be able to visit the Reality Tree and Herald's Sanctum in Fortnite.

Visit the Fortnite Reality Tree and Herald's Sanctum

To visit the Reality Tree and Herald's Sanctum in a single match of Fortnite, you first need to find them, though handily they're both named locations marked on the map. The Reality Tree is on the west side of the island between Rave Cave and Greasy Grove, and is currently a dried out husk of its former self since the power drained from it at the end of last season. Herald's Sanctum, on the other hand, is new for the Paradise season and is currently spreading its Chrome outwards across the island to convert additional areas to a metallic appearance.

To complete this quest, we recommend starting over at the Reality Tree, ideally landing there at the start of the match. Once you've received the notification that this first location has registered, head southeast past the house towards the gas station and you should find at least one car in the parking lot or forecourt that you can drive – if you don't see anything here or they're clamped, there's usually a truck just along the road east of the gas station.

Once you're in a vehicle, take the route we've marked on the map above and you can pretty much follow the road east all the way to Herald's Sanctum – you may encounter opponents in and around Tilted Towers, but if you drive fast enough they shouldn't be able to give you any bother. Make your way across the Chrome towards the metallic castle, and when you get close enough the second notification will appear to confirm you've successfully been able to visit the Reality Tree and Herald's Sanctum in Fortnite.