Where to Tune The TV in Fortnite for the Bytes Quests

Knowing where to tune the TV in Fortnite will help you get started on the Bytes Quests, if you've recently unlocked them following the latest update. If you've not seen the Fortnite Bytes Quests yet, then there's a few items you'll need to claim from the Battle Pass in order to unlock them, which we've detailed below. Should you have done that already and just want to know how to tune the TV in Fortnite to get things started, we've got that covered as well.

Depending on whether you save up your Battle Stars for a while or spend them straight away on the first available items in the Battle Pass, you may already have this subsection of the Fortnite quests available to you. The Bytes Quests do stand out from other challenges you may face in Fortnite, mainly because for this first one you have to be wearing a specific outfit in order to complete it. You should therefore make sure you follow the instructions carefully, so you don't end up making a wasted trip trying to tune the TV in Fortnite when you're not suitably equipped for it.

How to unlock the Fortnite Bytes Quests

To get access to the Fortnite Bytes Quests, you need to claim The Nothing's Gift harvesting tool from Page 2 of the Battle Pass – which in turn requires you to claim every other item from Page 2 first, so hopefully you have enough Battle Stars saved up. When you get The Nothing's Gift, the Bytes Quests will be added to your list of available challenges, and to complete the first one to tune the TV in Fortnite you'll need to go to your locker and equip the Bytes Outfit.

Where is the TV in Fortnite

If you're wondering where is the TV in Fortnite, there are actually two different locations you can visit for the Tune The TV while wearing the Bytes Outfit quest:

Chromed house on the east side of Lustrous Lagoon Blue house on the west side of Herald's Sanctum

Either of these can be used, though the Fortnite TV location west of Herald's Sanctum is a bit further out from the POI, so is likely to be less busy than the one right in the bay of Lustrous Lagoon.

Once you're in the right area, and as long as you're wearing the Bytes outfit, you should see an exclamation point icon leading you to your target. Reach it, then follow the prompt for around five seconds to tune the TV in Fortnite – bear this delay in mind if you hear another player coming, as the last thing you want is to get shot in the back while tuning the TV and have to repeat the process again. With that done, you'll hear the following message from The Nothing, triggering the rest of the Fortnite Bytes Quests to begin – "We see you're finally prepared to face your fate. But first, you must prove yourself."

How to complete the Fortnite Bytes Quests

After you tune the TV in Fortnite, the rest of the Bytes Quests will be fed to you one at a time, in the following order:

Damage opponents with EvoChrome Weapons (2,500)

Drive distance in Chromed Vehicles (5,000)

Pass through Chromed structures in different Named Locations (10)

Search Chromed Chests (20)

Deal damage to Chromed Wildlife (2,500)

Eliminate opponents at a Chromed Named Location (20)

Chrome opponents (10)

They're all pretty self-explanatory, so just remember that your can throw Chrome Splash at most things to turn them into Chromed versions, and that the Chromed Named Locations include Herald's Sanctum, Chrome Crossroads, and Shimmering Shrine. Note that you don't need to have the Bytes outfit equipped for the rest of these quests.

By working your way through these Fortnite Bytes Quests, you'll unlock the following Styles for The Nothing's Gift pickaxe:

Reaper's Lament

The Dread Claw

Sharpened Sunburst

Chaotic Edge

Razer Thorn

Skewer

The Thrasher

The Fortnite Bytes Quests are available until December when Fortnite Season 5 arrives, so you have plenty of time to work on these Chromed challenges.