Fortnite Chrome Structures are a recent addition to the battle royale, and they have an interesting property which is shaking up the meta. These metallic constructions don't have any additional strength, and ironically they actually offer less protection than their standard form, as players can phase through them to easily reach the other side. This makes it harder to keep your opponents at bay, as no matter how well you fortify your defences a splash of Chrome is all it takes to have enemies phasing on through to your inner sanctum.

This particular type of building has piqued players' interest thanks to its inclusion in the Week 3 Fortnite quests, leading to some claiming the task is broken or bugged as they can't progress. However, this is likely down to confusion over what actually constitutes Fortnite Chrome Structures, because that liquid metal is spreading far and wide in Fortnite and only certain metallic objects actually count towards it. We're here to explain the situation, so you'll know how to destroy Chrome Structures in Fortnite and beat this assignment.

What are Fortnite Chrome Structures

To be clear, Fortnite Chrome Structures is not a blanket term for anything made out of Chrome, at least for the purposes of this quest, and instead refers specifically to the player-built structures such as walls, floors, and ramps which have then been hit with a Chrome Splash to turn them metallic. This means that breaking down other Chrome objects won't count towards your destruction target, but they do randomly drop Chrome Splash items which will help you towards your goal, so gather up as many of those as possible.