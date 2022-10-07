What is a Fortnite Marksman Rifle and where to get one

A Fortnite Marksman Rifle is a handy tool to have in your arsenal during the battle royale, as it gives you the opportunity to deal damage over a significant range without having to constantly reload. They can be a tricky weapon to master, but those who do can save themselves an inventory slot as they don't need to carry both an assault rifle and sniper rifle to achieve the same results.

This gun features in one of the Fortnite quests, where you need to use it to deal damage to opponents from at least 75m away, and that is causing some confusion amongst Fortnite players as there isn't actually a weapon named 'Marksman Rifle' available in the battle royale. Don't fret though as we're here to help, so read on to find out what is a Fortnite Marksman Rifle, and how to use it to complete this challenge.

What is a Fortnite Marksman Rifle

(Image credit: Epic Games)

A Fortnite Marksman Rifle is a specific type of gun that combines the rapid firepower of an assault rifle with the range of a sniper rifle, trading the additional power you get from a sniper for the much greater number of shots you can take before reloading. There is currently only one weapon in the battle royale that falls into this category, the Cobra DMR, which recently replaced the standard DMR and can be found as floor loot or in chests including Fortnite Holo-Chests.

We've checked and confirmed that the Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper does not count towards damage dealt with a Fortnite Marksman Rifle, and neither does the Boom Sniper Rifle you can purchase from Rustler (one of the Fortnite characters) near Grim Gables for 600 Bars, so if anyone claims you can use those weapons for this quest then they're incorrect. Make sure you find and equip a Cobra DMR, then you're all set for the next step.

How to deal damage to Opponents with a Marksman Rifle from at least 75m away in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Cobra DMR has a mid-range zoom scope, so when you aim with this Fortnite Marksman Rifle you'll get a slightly better view of the target area ahead of you. Judging how far 75m away is can be difficult, but while aiming (or just looking) in front of you then tapping left on the d-pad you'll drop a marker that shows a range next to it, telling you exactly how far away it is. This will then help you determine how far away an enemy is, as if there's enough distance for you damage to count towards the quest.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The best way to target an opponent for this quest is to listen out for gunfire from players fighting each other, then take the high ground nearby and see if you can spot them through your scope. Once you have one in your sights, keep blasting them and don't worry too much about finesse – the Fortnite Marksman Rifle doesn't have the devastating headshot power of a sniper, and body hits count significantly towards the total you're trying to achieve, so just land as many shots as possible and you should be well on your way to completing this quest.