How to land at The Driftwood in Fortnite

Until recently, if you wanted to land at The Driftwood in Fortnite then you simply had to head for Lustrous Lagoon where this pirate ship was firmly anchored. That all changed recently thanks to the emergence of Chrome from Herald's Sanctum, which is creeping across the island and coating everything it touches with metallic gloop. Many residents are now taking to the skies to escape from the spreading menace, and the Fortnite The Driftwood is no exception to this.

Needing to land at The Driftwood is just one of several Fortnite quests to feature this now airborne vessel, so it pays to know whereabouts on the map it's currently sailing off into the sunset. On top of that, you'll also find Blackheart – one of the Fortnite characters – patrolling around on deck, in case you need to add them to your collection or perhaps purchase a weapon to aid your Fortnite efforts. Whatever you want to visit this elusive pirate ship for, we've got all of the details on how to find the current Fortnite The Driftwood location.

Where is The Driftwood in Fortnite

The Fortnite The Driftwood location began floating over Lustrous Lagoon, but has since set sail and travelled to almost the completely opposite side of the island. At the time of writing you're able to land at The Driftwood by dropping to the west of Rocky Reels, or northwest of Flutter Barn, though it's possible this location will change again with future updates. Should it have moved from this position, zoom in on your map and look for the two black connected balloons that represent the pirate ship when viewed from above.

If you're working on the specific quest to land at The Driftwood in Fortnite then you'll need to drop onto it from the battle bus at the start of a match, as riding one of the ziplines up to the ship during the battle royale won't count. Once you've done this correctly, a notification will appear to start the second part of the quest, instructing you to go and collect 100 Bars in a single match. You can grab Bars by eliminating opponents, searching chests, or emptying cash registers in shops, but bear in mind that you have to get all 100 of them in the same match, otherwise you'll need to land at The Driftwood again in the next round for another attempt at this gold gathering task.