How to visit the Fortnite Cloudy Condos then Reality Tree

The Fortnite Cloudy Condos and Reality Tree are found on the West and South-East sides of the map respectively, with quests to visit both areas in the same match. The two locations are generally known as hot-drops, with resources and loot galore, so players landing at either one can expect a firefight, not to mention that they're a fair distance away from each other, so reaching both for the "Visit Cloudy Condos then Reality Tree in a single match". We'll cover the locations of both areas in Fortnite below, as well as how you can get from one to the other easily.

Fortnite Cloudy Condos and Reality Tree quest locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've marked both Fortnite Cloudy Condos and Reality Tree locations on the map above, so players know exactly where to head to. At time of writing the Cloudy Condos looks like… well, a condo apartment complex, though it's also got numerous structures floating around it, supported by balloons. The Reality Tree is a huge, dead tree surrounded by water that is currently bathed in ominous purple lighting.

The important thing to remember is that the quest is phrased as "Visit Cloudy Condos THEN Reality Tree in a single match", meaning you have to visit them in that order. That means we suggest the following approach to completing the quest:

Immediately drop at Cloudy Condos when leaving the Battle Bus. Land and grab a bare minimum of weaponry to protect yourself (don't engage in fights if you can avoid it) Find a vehicle - preferably one either with a lot of health, or fast. Stop at a Gas Station if you need to refuel. Immediately drive to the Reality Tree before the circle can shrink or other players can move in with better weaponry.

If there's no vehicles, you'll have to run, though you can use any launchers you find along the way to get a speed boost as you glide overhead. Alternatively, finding a set of the Fortnite Grapple Gloves will send you swinging across the skyline at tremendous speed - though they're easy to come across.