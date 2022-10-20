How to visit the Fortnite Cloudy Condos then Reality Tree

By Joel Franey
published

Locations of Cloudy Condos and Reality Tree for the Fortnite quests, and where to find them both.

Fortnite Reality Tree and Herald's Sanctum
(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Cloudy Condos and Reality Tree are found on the West and South-East sides of the map respectively, with quests to visit both areas in the same match. The two locations are generally known as hot-drops, with resources and loot galore, so players landing at either one can expect a firefight, not to mention that they're a fair distance away from each other, so reaching both for the "Visit Cloudy Condos then Reality Tree in a single match". We'll cover the locations of both areas in Fortnite below, as well as how you can get from one to the other easily.

Fortnite Cloudy Condos and Reality Tree quest locations

Fortnite Cloudy Condos Reality Tree

(Image credit: Epic Games)
Fortnite Escape Rooms

Fortnite Escape Rooms

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Check out the Fortnite Escape Rooms and how to open them here!

We've marked both Fortnite Cloudy Condos and Reality Tree locations on the map above, so players know exactly where to head to. At time of writing the Cloudy Condos looks like… well, a condo apartment complex, though it's also got numerous structures floating around it, supported by balloons. The Reality Tree is a huge, dead tree surrounded by water that is currently bathed in ominous purple lighting.

The important thing to remember is that the quest is phrased as "Visit Cloudy Condos THEN Reality Tree in a single match", meaning you have to visit them in that order. That means we suggest the following approach to completing the quest:

  1. Immediately drop at Cloudy Condos when leaving the Battle Bus.
  2. Land and grab a bare minimum of weaponry to protect yourself (don't engage in fights if you can avoid it)
  3. Find a vehicle - preferably one either with a lot of health, or fast. Stop at a Gas Station if you need to refuel.
  4. Immediately drive to the Reality Tree before the circle can shrink or other players can move in with better weaponry.

If there's no vehicles, you'll have to run, though you can use any launchers you find along the way to get a speed boost as you glide overhead. Alternatively, finding a set of the Fortnite Grapple Gloves will send you swinging across the skyline at tremendous speed - though they're easy to come across. 

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

See comments