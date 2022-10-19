Fortnite Escape Rooms and their quests explained

The Fortnite Escape Room quests are optional challenges with unique rewards that players can sign up for, though there's no actual room involved - it's just a framing device for the Fortnitemares-themed challenges that follow. We'll explain the escape room quests in Fortnite in greater detail below, how you can sign up for them, and the rewards you'll get for completing each and every one.

Fortnite Escape Rooms and how to unlock them

The Fortnite Escape Rooms are part of the current Fortnite Fortnitemares event, which adds a series of Halloween-themed content to the game for a limited period. Specifically, the Escape Rooms are a set of challenges that have to be signed up for individually online, using the following process:

Go to the Fortnite Escape Rooms sign up page at the attached link. Log in using the same details as your Fortnite account. This'll connect the Escape Room challenges with your account. The website (not Fortnite itself) will show quests and challenges needed to unlock a room. Completing these quests in games of Fortnite will be revealed through progress on the website. Completing a room unlocks the next one, and provides an in-game cosmetic reward. There are four rooms in total. Unlocking all four will earn the player all the Escape Room rewards.

The sticking point is that tracking progress on these quests has to be done via the website - you'll have to periodically log in, see how you're doing, and claim your rewards if you've completed the room you're working on, otherwise there's no way of knowing from just playing Fortnite alone.

The quests themselves, at least the ones we've seen so far, seem pretty basic - catch fish, kill enemies, finish some games in the top 10. Nothing like fighting Fortnite The Herald, just basic gameplay tasks that can be worked into matches fairly seamlessly.

Fortnite Escape Room Rewards

The Fortnite Escape Room rewards aren't too exciting, but can be worth pursuing if they appeal to you specifically or you just happen to be in the area for quest completion.

Room 1 Reward: "Spoooooky" in-game cosmetic Emoticon

Room 2 Reward: 20,000 XP

Room 3 Reward: "OctoEye" in-game cosmetic Spray

Room 4 Reward: "Niterave" in-game cosmetic Wrap

It's important to remember that this is a limited time event, and will end when Fortnitemares does on November 1. Players will have to beat the clock to unlock all four rewards!