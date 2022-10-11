Where is The Herald in Fortnite

Fortnite The Herald was one of the key figures appearing in the opening trailer for the current season, as they were seen emerging from the huge pool of Chrome forming the new location of Herald's Sanctum where Sanctuary previously stood. In fact, we actually got our first glimpse of The Herald in Fortnite during the cinematic introducing the previous season, where they were seen watching over the island residents Vibin' and celebrating the defeat of the Imagined Order through their orb, in particular focusing on the Reality Tree.

Fortnite Marksman Rifle (Image credit: Epic Games) What counts as a Fortnite Marksman Rifle and how can you get one to deal damage to opponents from distance.

Fortnite The Herald is currently an NPC that can be encountered on the island, but they're also important as they'll soon have their own set of Fortnite quests to complete, unlocking various reward items including The Herald outfit so players can take them into the battle royale themselves. These will only be available to those who own the Battle Pass in Fortnite, so if you want to get in on the action then make sure you've unlocked that. We've got all of the details here on where to find The Herald in Fortnite, and when the Fortnite The Herald quests will go live.

Where is the Fortnite The Herald location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you want to find The Herald in Fortnite then, perhaps unsurprisingly, you need to visit the Herald's Sanctum POI near the bay to the east side of the island. Here you'll find a large and foreboding Chrome castle, and if you make your way to the north end of it you'll discover a large throne room with The Herald inside, gazing into an orb which appears to be projecting the Reality Tree.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite The Herald is a hostile NPC, so be ready for a battle as they'll attack you on sight. This can be a tricky fight, as they will initially wrap themselves in a Chrome orb and fire a shockwave to knock you away, before summoning two Chrome wolves – you'll need to eliminate both of them before the boss can be attacked directly. The Herald can also warp around the area, by sinking into the Chrome and appearing on the other side of the room. If you survive the onslaught and defeat The Herald in Fortnite, you'll receive the Mythic The Herald's Burst Rifle and four Chrome Splash items for your efforts.

When do the Fortnite The Herald quests unlock

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite The Herald quests form part of the Battle Pass, and are currently locked until November 3, 2022. When they go live on that date we can expect four initial challenges to unlock, and beating those will reveal a further five tasks to complete the set. There will be at least ten reward items available to be earned by finishing these quests, as follows: