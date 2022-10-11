How to get the Fortnite Explosive Goo Gun

The Fortnite Explosive Goo Gun fires out a steady flow of exploding lava, which you can use to rip through buildings and other structures, while incinerating any opponents unlucky enough to get caught in the stream. It's likely to divide opinion amongst players because it's so incredibly powerful – and what's more, the drop rate for the Explosive Goo Gun in Fortnite has been increased for its launch week, so expect to see plenty of blasts ripping across the island.

We've already got our hands on the Fortnite Explosive Goo Gun and can confirm it has incredible power, as we were able to quickly reduce an entire building to ashes and snuff out several opponents – their structures were no match for this (literal) fire power. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised to see a nerf dropped in Fortnite shortly to address either the damage dealt or the amount of ammo carried by this weapon, so follow the information below to try out the Explosive Goo Gun at it's original strength while you still can.

Where is the Fortnite Explosive Goo Gun

The Fortnite Explosive Goo Gun is part of the general loot pool, so you'll randomly find it on the ground all over the island as well as by searching chests, or opening supply drops if one lands near you. The Fortnite patch notes confirm that for the first week this weapon is available, until October 18, the drop rate for the Explosive Goo Gun will be increased to improve your odds of finding it.

How to use the Fortnite Explosive Goo Gun

The Fortnite Explosive Goo Gun fires out a stream of gunge that sticks to anything it contacts, before blowing up a couple of seconds later. This makes it great for destroying big structures, though be aware that if you spray a large amount of Goo upwards the initial explosion could cause the rest of it to fall due to gravity, so don't hang around underneath the blast zone.

The Goo will also stick to opponents if it hits them and cause significant damage that they'll be unable to escape from, which makes it a formidable offensive weapon as well. There's no way to refill an Explosive Goo Gun in Fortnite, but the 200 ammo it comes with as standard should be more than enough – and you can always swap it if you find a fresh one when you're running low. As things stand, this is an essential weapon to have in your arsenal.