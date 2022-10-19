Fortnite Wolfscent quest and power explained

Fortnite Wolfscent is a power tied to the new Howler Claws in which players can effectively target all enemies nearby, marking them for the team. Acting as a scanner for the immediate area, Wolfscent has the potential to be a gamechanger for any matches taking place during the Fortnitemares event, as it can allow players to find enemies in nearby areas and do a lot to prevent ambushes - or even plan them. We'll cover the details of the Fortnite Wolfscent power below, including its limitations, uses, how to get it in Fortnite, and how to complete the quest "hit an opponent while wolfscent is active".

Fortnite Wolfscent and how to get it

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Wolfscent power comes with the Howler Claws, added to the game as part of the Fortnitemares update for 2022. You can get the Howler Claws themselves by finding one of the Alteration Altars spread across the Fortnite map, then triggering the Ritual Dance prompt that comes up when you get close (try the Reality Tree for obvious Altars). This'll give you the Howler Claws, and with that comes several powers - including Wolfscent.

Wolfscent is triggered with the L2/LT button, depending on your controller, and continuously marks all enemies in a mid-range distance with a glowing purple aura, making it clear where they are even through walls. This lasts for a short period of time, but offers a great chance to coordinate and get the advantage on your foes, especially when combined with the Howler Claws' high damage melee combos.

How to complete the Wolfscent quest

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Hit an opponent while wolfscent is active - this Fortnite quests is pretty simple to understand once you understand the function and nature of Wolfscent, though it's not as easy to do. Without a clear puzzle solution, here's some advice we can suggest on getting this done.

Play in teams, rather than solo. That way your allies can help you get close to the target and even distract them, or cover you while you dance at the Altar.

That way your allies can help you get close to the target and even distract them, or cover you while you dance at the Altar. Go for the Alteration Altar ASAP. For the best chance of success, try to land on any of the game's altars rather than heading there later. It'll probably be a hot drop, but it's still your best chance. Alternatively, watch one with a sniper rifle and drop whatever player claims the Claws before you.

For the best chance of success, try to land on any of the game's altars rather than heading there later. It'll probably be a hot drop, but it's still your best chance. Alternatively, watch one with a sniper rifle and drop whatever player claims the Claws before you. Remember that Wolfscent is audible. To help even the odds, Fortnite players in your Wolfscent detection range can hear a deep heartbeat noise, though it's not clear where it's coming from. They'll know that they're being hunted, but won't know where you are until you give yourself away.

Once you land the hit, you'll get 15k XP and be one quest closer to getting all the rewards from the Fortnitemares event.