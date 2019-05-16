Fortnite oversized phone, big piano, and giant dancing fish trophy locations: Season 9 Week 2 challenges

Challenges which require you to visit some wacky landmarks are common place in Epic's battle royale, and the latest one is the Fortnite oversized phone, big piano, and giant dancing fish trophy locations. These are three abnormally large items that are permanently placed on the Fortnite map, so even before the Fortnite challenges go live we know exactly where we need to head. Here's all of the locations you need to visit to find the Fortnite oversized phone, big piano, and giant dancing fish trophy.

Fortnite oversized phone, big piano, and giant dancing fish trophy locations

On the map above, you can see the locations of all three huge objects you need to visit:

There's two oversized phones on the map; one is found north-west of Lazy Lagoon near where the river trickles off the map, and the other is on a hill west of Fatal Fields just beyond the snowy border.

For the big piano, you're going to want to head to Lonely Lodge then continue walking east until you find it behind a fence. Thankfully you don't have to play a tune for this challenge!

Finally, the giant dancing fish trophy used to be in Retail Row but now it's south-west of Mega Mall, inside the roof of a house. Climb atop and the challenge should trigger.

When you've visited all three locations the challenge should be complete, and you'll be slightly further toward completing the Fortnite Season 9 battle pass.