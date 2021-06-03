Fortnite is upgrading its visual effects on PC

Fortnite players on PC are getting a visual upgrade in their version of the game in the next update.

Earlier today on June 3, Epic Games published a blog post on the official Fortnite website, outlining how the visual overhauls for the PC version of the game are going to work. "Starting with Chapter 2 Season 7, if you play with your 'Quality Presets' option set to Epic, you’ll notice that both Battle Royale and Creative modes benefit from improved Storm and cloud effects," reads the blog.

Additionally, there'll also be enhancements for smoke and liquid effects in Fortnite through the update on PC. Because of these new visual upgrades, Fortnite's "high settings" on PC after the new update comes in will require the settings previously needed for "epic settings." In other words, the new visual overhauls come with a bit of a technical cost.

There's also going to be changes to the system requirements of Fortnite on PC if you're playing on "epic." Due to the new features for smoke, storm, clouds, and liquid effects on epic settings, the updated requirements for the settings can be seen just below:

Nvidia GTX 1080, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, or equivalent GPU.

4 GB VRAM or higher.

Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700x, or equivalent.

16 GB RAM or higher.

NVMe Solid State Drive.

Windows 10 64-bit.

This is all actually coming into effect when Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 7 next week. Right now, it's actually unknown exactly when the upcoming season of Epic's game will commence outside of the loose release window of the week commencing June 7, but when it does, update v17.00 will be introducing all the visual overhauls on PC.

We also don't know what sort of new content the forthcoming season of Fortnite will be introducing. While we can pretty safely expect a new Battle Pass, skins, and other cosmetic rewards debuting in the game through Chapter 2: Season 7, there's no clues as to the theme of the new season.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear as though these visual overhauls will making their way to any other platforms, at least not right now. Fortnite is available on three next-gen consoles - PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S - but there's no word on any visual upgrades for any of the three powerful consoles.

Fortnite quests | Fortnite gold bars | Fortnite bounties | Fortnite characters | Fortnite crafting | Fortnite weapon upgrades | Fortnite off-road tires | Fortnite wolves | Fortnite raptors | Fortnite investigate an anomaly | Fortnite Joneses | Fortnite safes | Fortnite Guardian Towers | Fortnite sandcastles | Fortnite damaged telescopes | Fortnite downed black helicopter