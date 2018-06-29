Fortnite Double XP weekend - When does it start and what does it mean?

With Fortnite season 5 just around the corner, developer Epic Games is doing something to celebrate. For the next few days, there's a Fortnite Double XP weekend running, which earns you an extra 100% bonus XP from now until Monday July 2 at 12AM PDT / 3AM EDT / 8AM BST.

What that should enable you to do is rocket your way up those Battle Pass tiers, and hopefully get that coveted Omega skin, aka the Fortnite Tier 100 Challenge, and channel your inner Black Panther.

What you need to do to make the most of the Fortnite Double XP weekend is work your way through the various Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges. With nine weeks of challenges to tick off, there's plenty to do. Search between a Playground, Campsite and a Footprint; search between a bear, crater and a refrigerator; solve the Fortnite Pleasant Park treasure map, or the Fortnite Greasy Grove treasure map, or even the latest challenges, which involves the Fortnite Haunted Hills treasure map. And don't forget to use a Fortnite shopping cart too.

There are tonnes of collectibles to find too. Just take a look at this little lot, all of which you may well find useful this weekend:

It seems like the Fortnite rocket will launch on July 1 too - you've seen the countdown screens, right? And this intriguing clock hack? - which is going to signal the end of Fortnite Season 4 and the start of the colourful battle royale title's fifth season.

