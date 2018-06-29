Fortnite rubber duckies: how to find them AND END THE QUACKING

The gentle sound of quacking is filling the air across the Fortnite map right now, ever since the Fortnite Battle Pass challenges went live for week 2, with a plethora of Fortnite rubber duckies released into the wild for this season. There are quite a few of the little yellow devils secreted away in various nooks and crannies, quietly quacking away to themselves until you can find them and search them like some kind of aquatic policeman.

And with the Fortnite Double XP weekend running until July 2, there's never been a better time to go and hunt them down.

If you want to find all the Fortnite rubber duckies locations then we can help you. There are two things to note: Firstly, like Fortnite season 3's gnomes, the ducks make a noise, so if you can hear one, you're close. Secondly, they're always near water, because they're duck. Rivers and lakes are obvious but pools and baths are also on the card here. Finally, while there are 19 in total, you only need 10 to complete the challenge.

Here's where they are on the map:

And these are the map references if you want to work your way through a list, or check if you're near one:

G2 : Off the edge of the map at the waterfall north-east of Anarchy Acres

D2 : In the Motel swimming pool

G3 : Under the east bridge at Anarchy Acres

E4 : By the north-eastern jetty in Loot Lake

E5 : At the bottom of the waterfall south of Loot Lake

J4 : East of Lonely Lodge in the small lake

A5 : In the pool of the second most southern house in Snobby Shores

C5 : In the showers of the indoor football pitch

I5 : At the start of the Lonely Lodge river in a cave

H6 : Under the giant water tower in Retail Row

H6 : In the first level of the broken house in a bath

C7 : At the southern point of Greasy Grove

I7 : In the small lake by a shack north of Moisty Mire

G8 : In the north river at Fatal Fields

G9 : In the small lake by a jetty south of Fatal Fields

D9 : Under the toilet outside Flush Factory

F9 : Under the west bridge at Lucky Landing

H9 : Near the Crab sculpture at Moisty Mire

F10: Off the edge of the map at the waterfall west of Lucky Landing

Now let's work through them one by one in a little more detail.

Fortnite rubber duckies location - G2: Off the edge of the map at the waterfall north-east of Anarchy Acres

Find the waterfall, right in the middle of the north side of the map and you'll find the Fortnite rubber duckie down below.

Fortnite rubber duckies location - D2: in the Motel swimming pool, north west of Anarchy Acres

The Fortnite rubber duckie at D2 is easy to miss because its in the empty Motel swimming pool, tucked in by a red 'Danger' barrel in a pile of rubbish.

Fortnite rubber duckies location - G3: under the bridge east of Anarchy Acres

Head east of Anarchy Acres to where the covered bridge crosses the river and you'll find one of the Fortnite rubber duckies under it. It's tucked in against the rocks near the car poking in the ground.

Fortnite rubber duckies location - E4: by the canoe at the jetty at the north of Loot Lake

The Fortnite rubber duckie at the north of Look Lake can be easy to miss from a distance as it's hidden between the jetty and a canoe.

Fortnite rubber duckies location - J4: East of Lonely Lodge in the small lake

The Lonely Lodge Fortnite rubber duckie can be found to the east, up against the rock surrounding the nearby small lake/pond.

Fortnite rubber duckies location - I5: East of Lonely Lodge where the river comes out of a cave

There's another Lonely Lodge rubber duckie, to the east where the river emerges from a tiny cave.

Fortnite rubber duckies location - E5: at the waterfall between Tilted Towers and Loot Lake

You'll find another Fortnite rubber duckie hidden behind a rock at the waterfall between Tilted Towers and Loot Lake.

Fortnite rubber duckies location - A5: the pool at the south of Snobby Shores

There's another Fortnite rubber duckie in a pool, in the southern most house in Snobby Shores. This one's not hidden though so you see it a mile off.

This Fortnite rubber duckie is a little devious as it's indoors and hidden tightly away in a corner. Find the indoor football pitch between Tilter Towers and Shobby Shores and you'll find it in the showers.

Fortnite rubber duckies location - H6: in a bath in the boarded up house on the west side of Retail Row

This is another hidden Fortnite rubber duckie. Head to Retail Row and look for the boarded up, broken house on the west side. head in and you'll find the duck on the ground floor in a bath.

Fortnite rubber duckies location - H6: Under the giant water tower in Retail Row

Another hidden one for Retail Row: head to the water tower on the south east side and you'll find it behind the green framed chain link fence.

Fortnite rubber duckies location - C7: At the southern point of Greasy Grove

This is a well hidden Fortnite rubber duckie. To find it look for the small walled off water pump thing at the south of Greasy Grove. Smash away the pump and you'll find the duck behind it.

Fortnite rubber duckies location - I7: In the small lake by a shack north of Moisty Mire

It's another stealth Fortnite rubber duckie in the I7 part of the map. Find the shack by the lake in Moisty Mire and jump in the water. You'll see the duck where the jetty meets the shack.

Fortnite rubber duckies location - G8: under the giant willow, in the north river at Fatal Fields

Head north from Fatal Fields to find where the river meets a giant willow tree and some stepped banks. You'll find the Fortnite rubber duckie in the water there.

Fortnite rubber duckies location - G9: In the small lake south of Fatal Fields

South Fatal Fields you'll find an easy Fortnite rubber duckie. He's just in the lake, right by a tree.

Fortnite rubber duckies location - D9: Under the toilet outside Flush Factory

This is one of the most devious Fortnite rubber duckies. To find it, head to Flush Factory and find the big toilet. Smash it right up and and you'll find the duck at the base of the pipe holding it up.

Fortnite rubber duckies location - F9: Under the covered bridge north west of Lucky Landing

Head out to the bridge north west of Lucky Landing and you'll find a Fortnite rubber ducky under it, in front of the overturned ice cream truck.

Fortnite rubber duckies location - F10: under the waterfall west of Lucky Landing

Another drop of the map to find this Fortnite rubber duckie. Find the waterfall south west of Lucky Landing and you'll see it on a ledge below you.

Fortnite rubber duckies location - H9: in a lake near the Crab sculpture at the south end of Moisty Mire

This Fortnite rubber duckie is just sitting out in the open, begging you to take it. Head to south, south eastern part of Moisty Mire, near the Crab and look for a lake. You'll see the duck in the middle of it.

If you really want to go pro in Fortnite then check out our Fortnite Tier 100 Challenge guide and get outfits and gear that'll strike fear in to anyone who sees you (because you'll have earned it).