FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms guide sees Bellingham and Saka upgraded

The FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms promo couldn’t have been more timely. Hours after receiving a hot new FIFA 23 Ultimate Team item, Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez dispatched the winning penalty against Netherlands to seal a semi-final place. His 89-rated card is a belter, as are new specials for Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Rafael Leao. Below we take a look at how the campaign works, before unleashing the complete FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms cards list.

What are FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms?

FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms are a batch of cards released to celebrate this year’s major international tournament in Qatar reaching the quarter-finals stage. There’s a neat theme behind them, too: all the players to receive a Phenoms item have appeared as Future Stars in previous FIFA campaigns. In official EA parlance, the campaign celebrates players who have risen “from breakthrough prodigy to bonafide world-beater”.

Unlike FIFA 23 OTW and FIFA 23 RTTK items, these items aren’t dynamic. So all card ratings are final from now until the advent of 2023 sequel EA Sports FC.

Who is in FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms Team 1?

Thirteen players dropped into packs on Friday, December 9 – in between the semi-final clashes between Brazil and Croatia, and Argentina and Netherlands. Milan prodigy Rafael Leao (ST, 91) was the highest rated player, narrowly ahead of Dortmund maestro Jude Bellingham (CM, 90). EPL diehards were rewarded with four cards to choose from. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (RM, 88) is the standout, and he’s joined by Mikkel Damsgaard (LM, 85) of Brentford, West Ham’s Thilo Kehrer (CB, 85), and Fulham speedster Daniel James (ST, 85).

FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms Team 1 items are in packs until Friday, December 16.

Is there a FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms Team 2 leak?

No, largely because there isn’t going to be one! However, a second mini batch of players was announced for Sunday, December 11, once the World Cup quarter-finals are complete. We’ll share those here shortly after they’re unveiled.

What FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms SBC rewards are there?

The campaign launched with just one FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms SBC (Squad Building Challenge). It’s for Leverkusen and Holland powerhouse Jeremie Frimpong (RB, 86), and as of Saturday, December 10 costs around 95,000 coins to complete. For that you get ratings of 96 Pace, 81 Defending and 79 Physicality.

The Frimpong SBC requires you to complete two squads. The first is focussed on the Bundesliga, while the second demands a minimum overall rating of 85, and at least one TOTW item. Use our guide to FIFA 23 Cheapest Rated players if you need some assistance in completing those challenges for the lowest possible price.

According to EA, there are more treats to come. “Throughout the week of the biggest FIFA World Cup knockout matches, you’ll be able to add Phenom player items to your squad via [further] Squad Building Challenges and Objectives,” says the mega-publisher.

How about FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms Objectives rewards?

Yep, there’s a World Cup Phenoms card you can unlock through gameplay too. This one belongs to Lille frontman Jonathan David (ST, 86). To earn him, you need to complete four distinct gameplay objectives, such as winning eight separate Squad Battles matches with at least three Canadian players in your starting line-up.

Before you start, be sure to cross-reference our FIFA 23 World Cup Swap Tokens guide while building your squad. It enables you to tick off multiple objectives at once – feature six French World Cup cards alongside those three Canadians and you’ll also earn the Tolaji Bola WC Swap token once the eight games are up.

Where is the complete FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms cards list?

Right here. Scroll down to see the full set of FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms, correct as of Saturday, December 10. We’ll update it again after the second mini-drop on Sunday, December 11 – and again with a final list following the campaign’s completion date of Friday, December 17.

Want to see these guys sporting the game's finest threads once in your starting line-up?