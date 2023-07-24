FIFA 23 Futties guide with special pink cards for Ronaldo and Vinicius Jr

FIFA 23 Futties is being billed as the final ever major campaign for a series going back 30 years. Why? Because at the end of September, FIFA 23 will turn into EA Sports FC 24, and the franchise that launched back in 1993 will be done. As is traditional, the promo mixes in new pink cards with some of the best from earlier campaigns. Here we explain how it all works, in your FIFA 23 Futties guide.

What exactly are FIFA 23 Futties?

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 23 Futties marks the return of an annual campaign where, traditionally, the community chooses players to be made available in SBCs (Squad Building Challenges). However, it’s been changed this year, with most Futties cards being dropped straight into packs instead – and it’s not a popular switch. Additionally, 100 of the best items from past campaigns, such as FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards and FIFA 23 Centurions, are back in packs for a limited time.

Futties cards fit into three types. There are Futties Heroes items, which crossover with FIFA 23 Heroes, although the only one available as of Monday, July 24 is Tim Cahill (ST, Australia, 95). Next up are Futties Premium cards, such as Cristiano Ronaldo (ST, Al Nassr, 99) - good luck finding him, as he’s been extinct on the transer market for four days as I write this. Last up are standard Futties cards, such as Diogo Jota (ST, Liverpool, 96) and Robin Gosens (LWB, Inter, 93). All cards can be found in the list at the foot of this guide.

Who is in FIFA 23 Futties Best Of Batch 1?

(Image credit: EA)

Take a deep breath – the full FIFA 23 Futties Best Of Batch 1 list is as follows. It landed in packs on Friday, July 21, and you have until Friday, July 28 to get lucky and find one of these resuscitated items.

Ronaldinho (TOTY ICON) - 95 OVR

Gerd Muller (TOTY ICON) - 95 OVR

Ruud Gullit (TOTY ICON) - 94 OVR

Alessandro Nesta (TOTY ICON) - 94 OVR

Javier Zanetti (TOTY ICON) - 93 OVR

Andrea Pirlo (TOTY ICON) - 93 OVR

Kevin De Bruyne (Winter Wildcards) - 93 OVR

Mohamed Salah (Centurion) - 93 OVR

Sadio Mane (Ones to Watch) - 92 OVR

Edwin van der Sar (TOTY ICON) - 92 OVR

Kalidou Koulibaly (TOTY Honourable Mentions) - 91 OVR

Nemanja Vidic (TOTY ICON) - 91 OVR

Joao Cancelo (TOTY Honourable Mentions) - 91 OVR

N'Golo Kante (Winter Wildcards) - 91 OVR

Joshua Kimmich (Winter Wildcards) - 91 OVR

Erling Haaland (Ones to Watch) - 91 OVR

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (UCL RTTK) - 91 OVR

Vinicius Junior (TOTY Honourable Mentions) - 91 OVR

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Centurion) - 90 OVR

Franck Ribery (Rulebreakers) - 90 OVR

Pedri (TOTY Honourable Mentions) - 90 OVR

Matthijs de Ligt (Ones to Watch) - 90 OVR

Trent Alexnader-Arnold (Centurion) - 90 OVR

Mike Maignan (TOTY Honourable Mentions) - 89 OVR

Jack Butland (Winter Wildcards) - 89 OVR

Antonio Rudiger (Ones to Watch) - 89 OVR

Sergio Ramos (Rulebreakers) - 89 OVR

Gerard Pique (Rulebreakers) - 89 OVR

Marco Verratti (Rulebreakers) - 89 OVR

Andrew Robertson (Winter Wildcards) - 89 OVR

Bukayo Saka (TOTY Honourable Mentions) - 89 OVR

Federico Valverde (TOTY Honourable Mentions) - 89 OVR

Joao Felix (Winter Wildcards) - 89 OVR

Alexandre Lacazette (Winter Wildcards) - 89 OVR

Phil Foden (UCL RTTK) - 89 OVR

Theo Hernandez (Out of Position) - 88 OVR

Edin Dzeko (Rulebreakers) - 88 OVR

Gerard Moreno (UECL RTTK) - 88 OVR

Jamie Vardy (Centurion) - 88 OVR

Reece James (Out of Position) - 88 OVR

Kai Havertz (Rulebreakers) - 88 OVR

Jordi Alba (Centurion) - 88 OVR

Raphael Varane (Winter Wildcards) - 88 OVR

Fikayo Tomori (Winter Wildcards) - 88 OVR

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (UEL RTTK) - 87 OVR

Lucas Vazquez (Centurion) - 87 OVR

Wout Weghorst (Winter Wildcards) - 87 OVR

Davinson Sanchez (Rulebreakers) - 87 OVR

Cesar Azpilicueta (Centurion) - 87 OVR

Kevin-Price Boateng (Winter Wildcards) - 87 OVR

Ferland Mendy (Winter Wildcards) - 87 OVR

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (UCL RTTK) - 87 OVR

Kalvin Phillips (Rulebreakers) - 87 OVR

Florian Wirtz (Winter Wildcards) - 87 OVR

Giorgio Chiellini (Winter Wildcards) - 87 OVR

Patrik Schick (UCL RTTK) - 87 OVR

Ousmane Dembele (Winter Wildcards) - 87 OVR

Iago Aspas (Centurion) - 87 OVR

Fabio Quagliarella (Centurion) - 87 OVR

Nicolas Pepe (Winter Wildcards) - 87 OVR

Ante Rebic (Centurion) - 87 OVR

Dusan Tadic (Centurion) - 87 OVR

Allan Saint-Maximin (Winter Wildcards) - 87 OVR

Wilfred Zaha (Rulebreakers) - 86 OVR

Martin Terrier (UEL RTTK) - 86 OVR

Justin Kluivert (Winter Wildcards) - 86 OVR

Alexandre Pato (Winter Wildcards) - 86 OVR

Adama Traore (Winter Wildcards) - 86 OVR

Raphinha (UCL RTTK) - 86 OVR

Jonathan Ikone (UECL RTTK) - 86 OVR

Antony (Ones to Watch) - 86 OVR

Domenico Berardi (Out of Position) - 86 OVR

Brahim Diaz (Winter Wildcards) - 86 OVR

Moses Simon (UEL RTTK) - 86 OVR

Emile Smith Rowe (Rulebreakers) - 86 OVR

Leon Bailey (Rulebreakers) - 86 OVR

Moussa Sissoko (Rulebreakers) - 86 OVR

Hamari Traore (Out of Position) - 86 OVR

Cristiano Biraghi (Centurion) - 86 OVR

Christian Gunter (Centurion) - 86 OVR

Seko Fofana (Out of Position) - 86 OVR

Presnel Kimpembe (Centurion) - 86 OVR

Alessandro Bastoni (Centurion) - 86 OVR

Seamus Coleman (Centurion) - 86 OVR

Fabio (Winter Wildcards) - 86 OVR

Jeremy Toljan (Winter Wildcards) - 86 OVR

Maxence Lacroix (Rulebreakers) - 85 OVR

Makoto Hasebe (Centurion) - 85 OVR

Florian Neuhaus (Centurion) - 85 OVR

Alexis Saelemaekers (Centurion) - 85 OVR

Rafa Silva (Centurion) - 85 OVR

Cristhian Stuani (Centurion) - 85 OVR

Steven Bergwijn (Ones to Watch) - 85 OVR

Tahith Chong (Winter Wildcards) - 84 OVR

Hector Herrera (Rulebreakers) - 84 OVR

Joaquin (Out of Position) - 84 OVR

Ben Godfrey (Rulebreakers) - 84 OVR

Thomas Meunier (Rulebreakers) - 84 OVR

Pervis Estupinan (Rulebreakers) - 83 OVR

Isaak Toure (Out of Position) - 83 OVR

Where can I see the complete FIFA 23 Futties cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

The complete FIFA 23 Futties cards list, correct as of Monday, July 24, is below. Heroes are marked with two asterisks, while Premium cards are marked with one. We'll update this list with more cards when they drop on Friday, July 28.