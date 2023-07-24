FIFA 23 Futties guide with special pink cards for Ronaldo and Vinicius Jr

FIFA 23 Futties is being billed as the final ever major campaign for a series going back 30 years. Why? Because at the end of September, FIFA 23 will turn into EA Sports FC 24, and the franchise that launched back in 1993 will be done. As is traditional, the promo mixes in new pink cards with some of the best from earlier campaigns. Here we explain how it all works, in your FIFA 23 Futties guide.
What exactly are FIFA 23 Futties?
FIFA 23 Futties marks the return of an annual campaign where, traditionally, the community chooses players to be made available in SBCs (Squad Building Challenges). However, it’s been changed this year, with most Futties cards being dropped straight into packs instead – and it’s not a popular switch. Additionally, 100 of the best items from past campaigns, such as FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards and FIFA 23 Centurions, are back in packs for a limited time.
Futties cards fit into three types. There are Futties Heroes items, which crossover with FIFA 23 Heroes, although the only one available as of Monday, July 24 is Tim Cahill (ST, Australia, 95). Next up are Futties Premium cards, such as Cristiano Ronaldo (ST, Al Nassr, 99) - good luck finding him, as he’s been extinct on the transer market for four days as I write this. Last up are standard Futties cards, such as Diogo Jota (ST, Liverpool, 96) and Robin Gosens (LWB, Inter, 93). All cards can be found in the list at the foot of this guide.
Who is in FIFA 23 Futties Best Of Batch 1?
Take a deep breath – the full FIFA 23 Futties Best Of Batch 1 list is as follows. It landed in packs on Friday, July 21, and you have until Friday, July 28 to get lucky and find one of these resuscitated items.
- Ronaldinho (TOTY ICON) - 95 OVR
- Gerd Muller (TOTY ICON) - 95 OVR
- Ruud Gullit (TOTY ICON) - 94 OVR
- Alessandro Nesta (TOTY ICON) - 94 OVR
- Javier Zanetti (TOTY ICON) - 93 OVR
- Andrea Pirlo (TOTY ICON) - 93 OVR
- Kevin De Bruyne (Winter Wildcards) - 93 OVR
- Mohamed Salah (Centurion) - 93 OVR
- Sadio Mane (Ones to Watch) - 92 OVR
- Edwin van der Sar (TOTY ICON) - 92 OVR
- Kalidou Koulibaly (TOTY Honourable Mentions) - 91 OVR
- Nemanja Vidic (TOTY ICON) - 91 OVR
- Joao Cancelo (TOTY Honourable Mentions) - 91 OVR
- N'Golo Kante (Winter Wildcards) - 91 OVR
- Joshua Kimmich (Winter Wildcards) - 91 OVR
- Erling Haaland (Ones to Watch) - 91 OVR
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (UCL RTTK) - 91 OVR
- Vinicius Junior (TOTY Honourable Mentions) - 91 OVR
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Centurion) - 90 OVR
- Franck Ribery (Rulebreakers) - 90 OVR
- Pedri (TOTY Honourable Mentions) - 90 OVR
- Matthijs de Ligt (Ones to Watch) - 90 OVR
- Trent Alexnader-Arnold (Centurion) - 90 OVR
- Mike Maignan (TOTY Honourable Mentions) - 89 OVR
- Jack Butland (Winter Wildcards) - 89 OVR
- Antonio Rudiger (Ones to Watch) - 89 OVR
- Sergio Ramos (Rulebreakers) - 89 OVR
- Gerard Pique (Rulebreakers) - 89 OVR
- Marco Verratti (Rulebreakers) - 89 OVR
- Andrew Robertson (Winter Wildcards) - 89 OVR
- Bukayo Saka (TOTY Honourable Mentions) - 89 OVR
- Federico Valverde (TOTY Honourable Mentions) - 89 OVR
- Joao Felix (Winter Wildcards) - 89 OVR
- Alexandre Lacazette (Winter Wildcards) - 89 OVR
- Phil Foden (UCL RTTK) - 89 OVR
- Theo Hernandez (Out of Position) - 88 OVR
- Edin Dzeko (Rulebreakers) - 88 OVR
- Gerard Moreno (UECL RTTK) - 88 OVR
- Jamie Vardy (Centurion) - 88 OVR
- Reece James (Out of Position) - 88 OVR
- Kai Havertz (Rulebreakers) - 88 OVR
- Jordi Alba (Centurion) - 88 OVR
- Raphael Varane (Winter Wildcards) - 88 OVR
- Fikayo Tomori (Winter Wildcards) - 88 OVR
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka (UEL RTTK) - 87 OVR
- Lucas Vazquez (Centurion) - 87 OVR
- Wout Weghorst (Winter Wildcards) - 87 OVR
- Davinson Sanchez (Rulebreakers) - 87 OVR
- Cesar Azpilicueta (Centurion) - 87 OVR
- Kevin-Price Boateng (Winter Wildcards) - 87 OVR
- Ferland Mendy (Winter Wildcards) - 87 OVR
- Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (UCL RTTK) - 87 OVR
- Kalvin Phillips (Rulebreakers) - 87 OVR
- Florian Wirtz (Winter Wildcards) - 87 OVR
- Giorgio Chiellini (Winter Wildcards) - 87 OVR
- Patrik Schick (UCL RTTK) - 87 OVR
- Ousmane Dembele (Winter Wildcards) - 87 OVR
- Iago Aspas (Centurion) - 87 OVR
- Fabio Quagliarella (Centurion) - 87 OVR
- Nicolas Pepe (Winter Wildcards) - 87 OVR
- Ante Rebic (Centurion) - 87 OVR
- Dusan Tadic (Centurion) - 87 OVR
- Allan Saint-Maximin (Winter Wildcards) - 87 OVR
- Wilfred Zaha (Rulebreakers) - 86 OVR
- Martin Terrier (UEL RTTK) - 86 OVR
- Justin Kluivert (Winter Wildcards) - 86 OVR
- Alexandre Pato (Winter Wildcards) - 86 OVR
- Adama Traore (Winter Wildcards) - 86 OVR
- Raphinha (UCL RTTK) - 86 OVR
- Jonathan Ikone (UECL RTTK) - 86 OVR
- Antony (Ones to Watch) - 86 OVR
- Domenico Berardi (Out of Position) - 86 OVR
- Brahim Diaz (Winter Wildcards) - 86 OVR
- Moses Simon (UEL RTTK) - 86 OVR
- Emile Smith Rowe (Rulebreakers) - 86 OVR
- Leon Bailey (Rulebreakers) - 86 OVR
- Moussa Sissoko (Rulebreakers) - 86 OVR
- Hamari Traore (Out of Position) - 86 OVR
- Cristiano Biraghi (Centurion) - 86 OVR
- Christian Gunter (Centurion) - 86 OVR
- Seko Fofana (Out of Position) - 86 OVR
- Presnel Kimpembe (Centurion) - 86 OVR
- Alessandro Bastoni (Centurion) - 86 OVR
- Seamus Coleman (Centurion) - 86 OVR
- Fabio (Winter Wildcards) - 86 OVR
- Jeremy Toljan (Winter Wildcards) - 86 OVR
- Maxence Lacroix (Rulebreakers) - 85 OVR
- Makoto Hasebe (Centurion) - 85 OVR
- Florian Neuhaus (Centurion) - 85 OVR
- Alexis Saelemaekers (Centurion) - 85 OVR
- Rafa Silva (Centurion) - 85 OVR
- Cristhian Stuani (Centurion) - 85 OVR
- Steven Bergwijn (Ones to Watch) - 85 OVR
- Tahith Chong (Winter Wildcards) - 84 OVR
- Hector Herrera (Rulebreakers) - 84 OVR
- Joaquin (Out of Position) - 84 OVR
- Ben Godfrey (Rulebreakers) - 84 OVR
- Thomas Meunier (Rulebreakers) - 84 OVR
- Pervis Estupinan (Rulebreakers) - 83 OVR
- Isaak Toure (Out of Position) - 83 OVR
Where can I see the complete FIFA 23 Futties cards list?
The complete FIFA 23 Futties cards list, correct as of Monday, July 24, is below. Heroes are marked with two asterisks, while Premium cards are marked with one. We'll update this list with more cards when they drop on Friday, July 28.
- Tim Cahill (ST, Australia) - 95** [SBC only]
- Cristiano Ronaldo (ST, Al Nassr) - 99*
- Vinicius Jr (LW, Real Madrid) - 98*
- Heung Min Son (LW, Tottenham) - 96* [SBC only]
- Ryan Kent (RW, Fenerbahce) - 95*
- Gedson Fernandes (Beşiktaş, CM) - 94*
- Jeremiah St Juste (CB, Sporting Lisbon) - 93* [SBC only]
- Julian Alvarez (ST, Manchester City) - 97
- Diogo Jota (ST, Liverpool) - 96
- Joe Gomez (CB, Liverpool) - 96
- Ismael Bennacer (CM, AC Milan) - 95
- Robin Gosens (LWB, Inter Milan) - 93