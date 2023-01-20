FIFA 23 TOTY adds mega cards for Mbappe, Messi and Modric

FIFA 23 TOTY is here! TOTY stands for Team of the Year and represents the best players on the planet from the last 12 months. These guys get insanely boosted cards in FIFA 23, which are guaranteed to hold their value all the way through to EA Sports FC. Great news if you pack one. Less good if you want to hunt one down on the open market! Below we take you through all the essential intel in your FIFA 23 TOTY guide.

Who is in the FIFA 23 TOTY?

(Image credit: EA)

One goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three strikers make up the FIFA 23 TOTY. It was released on Friday, January 20, to bring an end to the FIFA 23 Centurions promo. Its trio of forwards was the first items made available in packs. What a trio it is: Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema, flanked by PSG pair Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. All three featured high on the FIFA 23 ratings list, and are now even more powerful.

Indeed, the spine of the team comes from Champions League winners Real. Luka Modric sits in midfield, Eder Militao earns a cheat card at centre-back, and Thibaut Courtois lines up between the sticks.

PSG also earn additional representation, with Achraf Hakimi lining up on the right side of defence. He and Militao are joined in the back four by Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool, and Milan left-back Theo Hernandez. Modric, meanwhile, shares the engine room with Manchester City megastar Kevin de Bruyne and Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham.

You can see specific positions and ratings for all FIFA 23 TOTY cards in the list further down this page.

How was the FIFA 23 TOTY chosen?

(Image credit: EA)

The entire XI was selected by the FIFA community, from a shortlist of 100. Erling Haaland, Neymar and Harry Kane were all on the shortlist - but Cristiano Ronaldo missed out completely after a rollercoaster year at Manchester United.

What about the FIFA 23 TOTY 12th Man?

(Image credit: EA)

Ooh, good question. Every year a bonus player also receives a TOTY card, despite missing out on the main team. That’s also fan voted, from Monday, January 23 onwards. Your choices: Haaland, club mate Joao Cancelo, or Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. The card is expected to go live later that week.

Was the FIFA 23 TOTY Icons leak correct?

(Image credit: EA)

Amazingly, yes. The FIFA 23 Icons TOTY leak sent Twitter into a frenzy in early January, with whispers that some FIFA 23 Icons were set to receive fresh cards to tie in with the campaign. The launch date of Friday, January 20 did indeed see those items land. Ruud Gullit is the card everyone will dream of packing for the rest of the campaign. The Dutchman boasts 93 Shooting, 93 Passing and 91 Physicality for an overall rating of 94. Here’s the full FIFA 23 TOTY Icons list:

Ruud Gullit (CF, Netherlands) - 94

David Beckham (RM, England) - 94

Andrea Pirlo (CM, Italy) - 93

Javier Zanetti (RB, Argentina) - 93

Robert Pires (LM, France) - 92

Nemanja Vidic (CB, Serbia) - 91

What are FIFA 23 TOTY prices like?

(Image credit: EA)

Hefty. Particularly if you’re looking for some FIFA 23 TOTY Icons – on the first night, Gullit was selling for 13 million. Pirlo is cheapest of the legends on offer, but even he sets you back 720,000 coins.

As for the rest of the team, the launch date only saw attackers dropped into the market. Mbappe’s initial price was set at 11.5 million. Messi cost 4.5 million, and Benzema set you back 2.1 million. We’ll give a prices update on Saturday, January 28, once the entire team is available.

Looking to save up? Then it’s imperative you bookmark our FIFA 23 coins guide.

Are there FIFA 23 TOTY SBCs and Objectives players?

Kind of. Sergio Ramos (CB, Paris SG, 91) does earn a FIFA 23 TOTY SBC card – but it represents his appearance in the FIFA 21 Team of the Year, rather than this one. Still, it’s a tidy card. And likely overpowered, given that Ramos is on the FIFA 23 lengthy players list.

To get Ramos, you need to complete four different challenges, the most expensive of which is an 88-rated squad. It’ll cost you around 612,000 coins to finish the entire quartet.

As of Friday, January 20, there’s no FIFA 23 TOTY Objectives player.

Where can I see the complete FIFA 23 cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

Here it is, folks: the best of the best, at least until FIFA 23 TOTS comes along in May. Below is the complete FIFA 23 cards list, correct as of Friday, January 20.