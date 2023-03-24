FIFA 23 FUT Birthday token tracker and complete rewards list

The FIFA 23 FUT Birthday token tracker has landed – and over the next few weeks it’ll let you grind your way to a selection of special treats. Not only that, this latest FIFA 23 campaign brings special FUT Birthday icons to the game too. Team 1 landed on Friday, March 24, with Team 2 on its way on Friday, March 31. Below we have everything you need to know about this year’s mega promo – including that all-important FIFA 23 FUT Birthday token tracker.

What is FIFA 23 FUT Birthday?

FIFA 23 FUT Birthday is the now-annual celebration of Ultimate Team debuting back in FIFA 09. This is its fourteenth year. To celebrate, we’re getting a load of new Icon and special cards, all with five-star skill moves or weak foot upgrades. So you’re going to want to bookmark GR’s FIFA 23 skill moves guide in order to make the most of these new items.

FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Team 1 landed on Friday, March 24. Boosted FIFA 23 Icons include Jairzinho (RW, Brazil, 93) and Eric Cantona (CF, France, 94). Upgraded current-day players, meanwhile, include Bernardo Silva (CAM, Manchester City, 93) and Joao Felix (CF, Chelsea, 89).

FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Team 2 is due on Friday, March 31. We’ll update this guide with its key additions over the following weekend.

Along with new cards being dropped into packs, the FIFA 23 FUT Birthday token tracker gives you the chance to earn in-game chips which can be cashed in for Swaps rewards. It follows the same format as the ace FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards and FIFA 23 Future Stars promos. Everything you need for it is in the next two sections of this guide…

Where is the FIFA 23 FUT Birthday token tracker?

Right here. Completing the task or SBC on the right unlocks the player item on the left. The FIFA 23 FUT Birthday token tracker will be updated regularly throughout the campaign. Still need help on the gameplay front? Then make use of our FIFA 23 formations guide.

1 Magnusson: Log into your Ultimate Team account

2 Oduah: Purchase the New Year Review Foundations Pack for 90K (expired)

3 Ementa: Complete the FGS Challenge 10 SBC

4 Hofman: Complete ‘Win 1’ in the First Only Fiesta objectives set

5 Gibbs: Complete ‘Win 3’ in the Silver Stars objectives set

6 Aguado: Complete the Denmark vs Finland Marquee Matchups SBC

7 Waleed: Complete the FUT 15 SBC

8 Silvera: Complete ‘Important Venue’ in the FUT Birthday Party objectives set

9 Jurcec: Complete the FUT Birthday Daily Login Upgrade 4 times

10 Isac: Complete the FUT Birthday Daily Login Upgrade 7 times

11 McGlynn: Complete the FUT Birthday Daily Login Upgrade 10 times

12 Gunther: Purchase the FUT Birthday Celebration Pack for 85K

13 Ibrahim: Complete ‘Finisher Mentality’ in the FUT Birthday Party objectives set

What are the FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Tokens rewards?

None of these have been confirmed yet – cheeky EA! As soon as they do appear, we'll update this guide with all the details.

Where can I see the complete FIFA 23 FUT Birthday cards list?

Below is the complete FIFA 23 FUT Birthday items list, including Icons, updated as of Friday, March 24.