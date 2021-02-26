FIFA 21 What If guide: Kante and Sancho get new upgradable super cards

The FIFA 21 What If campaign offers a true rarity in the everlasting annual cycle of Ultimate Team, by bringing something genuinely new to this stalwart of sports gaming. It sees 13 FIFA 21 players, such as N’golo Kante and Kevin Mbabu, given boosted cards which can be further upgraded based on their team’s performances in real-life. Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Gomez and Martin Odegaard make the list of new items too, with even more to come in early March. What do the cards cost, and how exactly do individual players earn those boosts? All is explained in GR’s FIFA 21 What If guide.

FIFA 21 What If: how does it work?

(Image credit: EA)

On Friday 26 February, EA released eleven new black-and-purple cards into packs. They represent boosted versions of players such as Chelsea’s N’golo Kante, who jumps from an 88-rated base gold item to a 91-rated What If special card, with stats such as 81 pace, 87 physicality and 89 defending. Those increases alone would have been sufficient to see gamers forking out millions in virtual currency to add one of FIFA 21’s most meta players to their Ultimate Team.

There’s a clever additional wrinkle, however. Kante can earn yet another +2 OVR points, taking his final rating to 93, based on real-life team performances in the next five Chelsea matches. Same for Jadon Sancho and Dortmund, Kevin Mbabu and Wolfsburg, and so on.

For midfielders and attackers such as Kante and Sancho, the +2 card upgrade is awarded if their respective teams score a total of six goals over the next five league matches. For defenders like Mbabu, it’s contingent on their team keeping one clean sheet during the next five league games. That sounds like a no-brainer, but is the sneaky part about items like these. Most owners of Wilfred Ndidi expected an imminent upgrade to his UEL Live RTTF card next week, but that will no longer occur after Leicester City’s shock exit to Slavia Prague.

FIFA 21 What If: do upgrades occur immediately?

(Image credit: EA)

No. Upgrades only occur on the Wednesday following the fifth league game. So even if Wolfsburg keep a clean sheet at home to Hertha Berlin this weekend, you still have to wait until early April – following additional fixtures against Hoffenheim, Schalke, Werder Bremen, and FC Koln – before Mbabu gets his stats leap from 85 and 87. Should they concede in all five games, he stays on 85 permanently.

FIFA 21 What If Team 2: when does it arrive?

(Image credit: EA)

A second FIFA 21 What If team is coming on Friday 5 March. At that point Mbabu, Sancho and the rest of FIFA 21 What If Team 1 will be rotated out of packs. We’ll share details of Team 2 here once it’s live.

FIFA 21 What If: How much do cards cost?

(Image credit: EA)

Kante is a bank-breaker, inevitably. I’m writing this two hours after the cards first went live, and will update his price after Team 2 drops, but right now you’re looking at zero change from a whopping 2.6 million coins. Sancho, at 1.3 million, and Gomez, at 1.25 million, also break the seven-figure barrier. Mbabu is 450,000, while new Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard sets you back 525,000 coins.

Bargains are tough to come by, but the two cheapest FIFA 21 What If cards at present are Roberto Pereyra (LM, Udinese, 87) at 144,000 coins and Pierre Lees-Melou (CM, OGC Nice, 86) at 148,000.

FIFA 21 What If: How else can I get cards?

(Image credit: EA)

Squad Building Challenges and Objectives have played major roles in campaigns such as FIFA 21 Freeze throughout this season, and so that trend continues. In addition to dropping those eleven initial cards into packs, EA released an exclusive Francesco Caputo (ST, Sassuolo, 87) card which can only be earned by completing in-game tasks in the ‘Difference Makers’ Live FUT Friendly, such as scoring five goals using Serie A players and winning four matches.

Sure to be even more popular, particularly given Marcelo Bielsa’s attacking ways, is Leeds winger Raphina’s new 87-rated card, boasting an astonishing 94 pace. That one can only be nabbed by completing a set of three SBCs, which as I write this will set you back a hefty 450,000 coins.

FIFA 21 What If: is there a complete card list?

(Image credit: EA)

Of course, and as has become traditional throughout this bumper FIFA 21 season, we’ve sorted it according to player rating below. It’ll be updated again once FIFA 21 What If Team 2 is released into packs on Friday 5 March.

N’golo Kante (CDM, Chelsea) - 91

Jadon Sancho (RM, Dortmund) - 90

Alejandro Gomez (CAM, Sevilla) - 90

Marcelo (CB, Lyon) - 88

Chris Smalling (CB, Roma) - 88

Martin Odegaard (CAM, Arsenal) - 88

Yuri Berchiche (LM, Athletic Bilbao) - 87

Luka Jovic (ST, Frankfurt) - 87

Roberto Pereyra (LM, Udinese) - 87

Francesco Caputo - 87 [ST, Sassuolo] [Objectives only]

Raphina (RM, Leeds United) - 87 [SBC only]

Pierre Lees-Melou (CM, OGC Nice) - 87

Kevin Mbabu (RB, Wolfsburg) - 85

