FIFA 20 weekend league tips: 8 ways to top the FUT Champions leaderboard

With our FIFA 20 weekend league tips, you can really get to grips with the ultimate competition in FIFA 20. Taking place from Friday through till Sunday, the FIFA 20 weekend league requires you to play 30 matches to compete for the best rewards possible. Expect tough matches as you're matched up with players on similar win/loss records to yourself, but the rewards are more than worth it as you can earn up to 250,000 coins, a number of high-level packs, and multiple FIFA 20 TOTW player picks for becoming the top player in the world that weekend. Even if you only make it to Gold tier at 14 wins, you'll earn some very decent rewards. Here are all of our FIFA 20 weekend league tips to help you make the most of your 30 games.

1. Plan the weekend

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Mastering FIFA 20 weekend league is as much about not burning out and playing too much as it is actually winning your matches, so our absolute top tip is to plan your weekend schedule. You need to play 30 matches in total so do your best to play a chunk of them on Friday evening, before jumping back in on Saturday. If you tend to get frustrated with FIFA, step away when it gets too much on the Saturday, then mop up the final games on Sunday, schedule permitting.

2. Build the best team you can a few days before

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Spend some time during the week building the best possible team your budget will allow for, then play some games and practice with them so you become familiar with everyone's strengths and weaknesses. It's all well and good hopping into matches with Nabil Fekir and his incredible finesse shots, until you realise you're playing him on the left side of the pitch and he's left footed, so when he cuts inside every shot is fired into row Z.

3. Skip celebrations and replays

(Image credit: EA Sports)

It's all well and good dabbing on your opponent when you score a worldie, but have some sympathy; weekend league is a strenuous activity for everyone involved and most players are just trying to get through it as quickly as possible. Save the celebrations for friendlies with your mates and rivals matches, and press L1 + R1 to skip the celebration and replay whenever you score in weekend league. Plus you're just asking for a comeback from your opponent if you celebrate brashly.

4. Utilise your subs

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Chances are, you're rocking a fitness team to switch out whenever your main eleven are too exhausted, but don't bother with that in weekend league. You want to pick up some players capable of being super subs when you reach the 60th-70th minute in-game, because your starting eleven will quickly tire.

5. Hoard fitness cards

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Along the same lines, we'd recommend hanging on to both your normal and squad fitness cards from any packs you open. Nobody wants to spend time playing with a fitness team, you want to jump right back into weekend league as quickly as possible, so make sure you've got lots of fitness cards to apply whenever your players go below 90 fitness.

6. Play cautiously with custom tactics

(Image credit: EA Sports)

It's far too easy in weekend league, and FIFA 20 in general, to attack from the kick-off then be hit with a swift counter attack and go 1-0 down inside 10 minutes. Instead, don't throw your game plan to attacking right away; pass it around slowly, gauge how your opponent plays, then work your way up the pitch. Create your custom tactics to suit this and you'll be golden.

7. Select two opposing kits

(Image credit: EA Sports)

This sounds painfully obvious, but make sure you've got two kits selected in your club that contrast. Don't let the game pick a kit for your opponent because it's unreliable and may well pick two that are similar, so make sure you've got a home and away that are easy to distinguish between.

8. Remember penalties

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Since weekend league matches are mostly close fought affairs, you'll find that a good few of your games go to extra time, and sometimes even penalties. If you fear penalties are approaching, plan ahead and sub on your best penalty takers because otherwise you risk ballooning them over the bar.

