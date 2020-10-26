Falcon and The Winter Soldier merchandise leak shows off Baron Zemo’s new look

Another day, another Marvel toy leak showing off something from Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Recently, we got a good look at the next Captain America, John Walker, and now there’s a glimpse at the opposite side of the coin – Baron Zemo and a new distinctive outfit.

DisFunko has posted what appears to be an official Funko of Daniel Van Bruhl’s Sokovian. Of course, this should be taken with a pinch of salt, but it certainly lines up with other looks we’ve had at Zemo – including a set photo showing a possible team-up with Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

First look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Baron Zemo Pop!.Credit @ihofun pic.twitter.com/xmCr1e3rA4October 24, 2020

Comic fans will be overjoyed at the return to a more accurate look ripped from the pages of Marvel's books. Zemo is donning a purple balaclava, while that colour scheme runs throughout the rest of his outfit, including his shirt and his gloves.

Baron Zemo’s solitary MCU appearance so far came in Captain America: Civil War, with Zemo driving a wedge between Cap and Iron Man. It’s likely he’ll try and sow the seeds of discontent once more judging by his face-off with Bucky in Marvel’s Big Game Spot at this year’s Super Bowl.

Slowly but surely, we’re also getting more sneak peeks at the wider world of Falcon and The Winter Soldier. There’s a new Captain America suit in one set photo, while another shows Sam Wilson’s tweaked get-up.

Falcon and The Winter Soldier, originally set for Fall 2020, is due out next year on Disney Plus. For more on the MCU’s upcoming slate across both film and television, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4.