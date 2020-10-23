Falcon and The Winter Soldier merchandise seemingly confirms [SPOILER] as the new Captain America

Falcon and The Winter Soldier merchandise appears to confirm what we’ve suspected for some time. There’s a new Captain America in town – and no, it’s not Sam Wilson.

Instagram user MCUcollector 24 (H/T ComicBook.com) has spotted new figures from the Marvel MiniMates line at a Walgreen’s supermarket. They each come in a two-pack: one with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Baron von Zemo. The other with Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier and Captain America – John L. Walker (played by Wyatt Russell).

So, that’s big news, right? A new Captain America is officially in the MCU. Wyatt Russell's character is best known as US Agent in the comics, though he's also taken up the mantle before. It’s something we’ve spied before in a Falcon and The Winter Soldier set photo and Marvel’s Big Game Spot at this year’s Super Bowl, but this is the first time it’s been made so crystal clear.

It’s no surprise to see Falcon and The Winter Soldier toys on store shelves, either. Marketing deals and the like have presumably been locked in for quite some time, meaning the original ‘Fall 2020’ window for the Disney Plus series has meant some early looks at a show we would’ve already seen in another multiverse.

Filming, though, is still ongoing. Anthony Mackie recently told Entertainment Tonight of the experience.

"You're literally living in quarantine. It's not like the NBA bubble where they had a barbershop and friends to hang out with,” Mackie said of filming during the pandemic. "No, if you get within six feet of somebody, there's some little Czech dude coming and poking you with a stick saying, 'You have to move. So it's rough."

We’ll find out if it was all worth it when Falcon and The Winter Soldier releases in 2021.