KPop Demon Hunters stars are reuniting in a cutthroat new K-Pop thriller described as "Scream meets Black Swan"

Two KPop Demon Hunters stars are reuniting in another K-pop themed movie, though this upcoming thriller sounds very different from the wholesome family fun of the Netflix sensation.

May Hong, who voices Mira in KPop Demon Hunters, has joined the cast of upcoming thriller Perfect Girl, per Deadline. The film is described as "Scream meets Black Swan," and it sounds like a particularly cutthroat story about a new K-pop group getting ready to debut.

"With only four spots available in the band and the final cut a week away, the competition is off the charts. When a talented and mysterious new girl is introduced at the last minute, things start to get strange – girls are being hunted and attacked one by one, but who is responsible for the carnage, and more importantly… who will make the final cut?" reads the synopsis.

Along with Hong, newcomers to the cast are Peter Lee Jae Yoon, Ally, K-pop idols Nancy, Siyoon, and Chaerin, AC Bonifacio, and Samantha Cochran. They join Arden Cho (who voices Rumi in KPop Demon Hunters), Mortal Kombat 2's Adeline Rudolph, John Kim, and Jeon Somi.

The movie is currently filming in Thailand, with a script by Lynn Q. Yu and Hong Won-ki directing. It will feature six new songs and is an English-language film.

Perfect Girl doesn't yet have a release date. As for KPop Demon Hunters, that film returned to theaters over Halloween weekend, and it's also Netflix's most popular release ever.

"I'm waiting for the call, just like you," Rei Ami, who provides the singing voice of Zoey, said recently of a sequel to the movie. "You're gonna find out when I do, so we'll chat then."

You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies or the best Netflix movies to stream now.