KPop Demon Hunters stars are reuniting in a cutthroat new K-Pop thriller described as "Scream meets Black Swan"

May Hong and Arden Cho will reunite in Perfect Girl

Huntrix onstage in KPop Demon Hunters
Two KPop Demon Hunters stars are reuniting in another K-pop themed movie, though this upcoming thriller sounds very different from the wholesome family fun of the Netflix sensation.

May Hong, who voices Mira in KPop Demon Hunters, has joined the cast of upcoming thriller Perfect Girl, per Deadline. The film is described as "Scream meets Black Swan," and it sounds like a particularly cutthroat story about a new K-pop group getting ready to debut.

"With only four spots available in the band and the final cut a week away, the competition is off the charts. When a talented and mysterious new girl is introduced at the last minute, things start to get strange – girls are being hunted and attacked one by one, but who is responsible for the carnage, and more importantly… who will make the final cut?" reads the synopsis.

