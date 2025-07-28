DC boss James Gunn has revealed Peacemaker season 2's opening song from "objectively the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world", as the cast pick the best dancer among them

Peacemaker season 2 is now officially part of the new DCU, but the essence of James Gunn's DC show remains unchanged – it still looks as silly, unserious and fun as the DCEU's season 1. Proof of that is the new opening credits, which sees the cast dancing to Foxy Shazam's 'Oh Lord'.

Following Gunn's panel at the San Diego Comic-Con 2025, where fans got to see a new Peacemaker season 2 trailer, the DC Studios co-head and series showrunner revealed the new song and introduced the band for a special performance.

"I am here to reveal right now – it is a song from my favorite band in the world that is objectively the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world, Foxy Shazam, here they are. They're gonna perform it for you guys – 'Oh Lord' – come on guys!," Gunn said to the enthusiastic audience (via Deadline).

In season 1, every Peacemaker episode opened to 'Do Ya Wanna Taste It' by Norwegian glam metal band Wig Wam. Now we know that the new season will start with the sound of Foxy Shazam's song, accompanied by another dance sequence featuring returning and new cast members of the show.

During an appearance in Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con video suite, Gunn and the Peacemaker cast talked about the new dance sequence and picked the best and worst dancers among them.

"I was really against it because I'm a serious actor," Superman actor Frank Grillo said, jokingly, later claiming to be the best actor of the group. "I thought so! But I had such a great time watching Tim Meadows suffer," he added.

"I was horrible," Meadows replied. "Everybody expected me to be good, and I don't want to say why they expected me to be good, but I was horrible."

Gunn pitched in to say that Jennifer Holland and Freddie Stroma were "very good", settling the matter. Well, at least until fans get to see the opening credits and draw their own conclusions.

Ahead of the return of the show, Gunn also told the Comic-Con audience about the importance of evolving with the character of Peacemaker, played by John Cena, and what we can expect from the new episodes next month.

"I really like TV shows where the characters don't just return every season and they're the same exact characters. I want to see growth. I want to see change and sometimes regression. And Peacemaker is a different guy this year. He's dealing with the demons he uncovered from the first season and trying to deal with them, and the world is not accepting him the way he is. They aren’t accepting him as a hero," Gunn explained.

The new season follows on from the events of The Suicide Squad, with Rick Flag Sr. (Grillo) seeking revenge for his son after Peacemaker killed him. As the first trailers revealed, we're about to see the anti-hero travelling between two dimensions and facing a parallel version of himself. Expect many DC cameos, and even more surprises that could be key for the future of the DCU.

Peacemaker season 2 arrives this August 21. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows and all DCU Chapter One projects, including Supergirl.