Marvel star still waiting on a sequel to their 92% Rotten Tomatoes-rated debut movie has the perfect response to the Man of Tomorrow announcement

Four years after the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel fans are still (im)patiently waiting to get a sequel, and so is Simu Liu. The actor was announced to return as Shang-Chi for a second film back in 2021, but nothing has happened since then.

Following the news that James Gunn's Superman is getting a sequel sooner than expected with the recently announced Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Liu has offered the perfect response.

Reacting to a fan on X who claimed to not "remember the last time a superhero movie had a sequel turnaround this fast", the Marvel actor shared a neutral face emoji – open eyes and a flat, closed mouth, usually used to convey irritation.

Marvel fans replied to his dry reaction, telling the actor he "should have not a sequel but a trilogy" by this point, and sending a message to Marvel boss Kevin Feige: "It's not right Simu, you should have had a Shang-Chi sequel by now and we should be talking about when the third movie coming out. How are we still waiting for the second movie. Marvel do better."

As one of the highest-rated Marvel films with a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, it's hard to understand why Shang-Chi is taking so long to come back.

Liu promised fans in 2024 that the sequel was still "happening". The actor reassured them again earlier this year as director Destin Daniel Cretton, who was set to return as director, was announced to lead Tom Holland's upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

"I don't think anything's been impacted. I think we're all... I speak to Destin often and there's nothing coming out of both of us but excitement to make this film," Liu said in April.

Although the long-awaited sequel is still shrouded in uncertainty, Shang-Chi will be back on the big screen for Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently filming.

Talking about the movie this week, Liu said "it feels like a dream" to share scenes with the likes of Florence Pugh, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Stewart, and Ian McKellen.

"I get to go to work and work with people I respect and admire. Some of them are actors I watched when I was little, even before I wanted to be an actor. My emotions are a mix of great feelings and excitement, as well as fear and anxiety. I'm human, after all. I'm with some amazing people, so I do feel anxious at times. But everyone is so wonderful, and it doesn't really feel like work every day," he said.

