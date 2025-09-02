Marvel star says filming Avengers: Doomsday "feels like a dream", as he hypes up Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom: "Everyone will be blown away"

Marvel star Simu Liu says everyone will be "blown away" by Robert Downey Jr's performance as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

Liu, who plays Shang-Chi in the MCU, is currently filming the upcoming superhero sequel alongside a bunch of other actors, including Florence Pugh, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Stewart, and Ian McKellen – as the OG X-Men get mixed up with the Sacred Timeline.

"Every day feels like a dream," he told Japanese publication The River. "I get to go to work and work with people I respect and admire. Some of them are actors I watched when I was little, even before I wanted to be an actor. My emotions are a mix of great feelings and excitement, as well as fear and anxiety. I'm human, after all. I'm with some amazing people, so I do feel anxious at times. But everyone is so wonderful, and it doesn't really feel like work every day."

Liu, who fans have been waiting to see return to the franchise since he made his debut in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, couldn't divulge much more than that – though he did shout out Downey Jr. for being "such a kind, generous, and inspiring person" on set.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

"He's been an integral part of Marvel's success and has been in so many films over the years, yet he still takes the time to meet and connect with so many people," he added. "Because he's played such a diverse range of roles, I think everyone will be blown away by the way he tackles this new character in this film."

With just Spider-Man: Brand New Day to go on the big screen before we reunite with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, it's hard to predict what Avengers: Doomsday will actually be about... other than the good guys facing off against Downey Jr's Victor von Doom. As it stands, the Latverian villain is on the same Earth as the Fantastic Four, as evidenced by The Fantastic Four: First Step's post-credit scene. It seems safe to assume, though, that at some point, he'll crossover to Earth-616.

Whatever the plot, we've got a bit of a wait to find out, given that Avengers: Doomsday doesn't release in theaters until December 18, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming superhero movies heading our way, or our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.