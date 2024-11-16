The countdown to Thanksgiving and Christmas has started, but while you still have time to relax before you frantically begin stuffing turkeys, why not put your feet up and enjoy this weekend’s streaming highlights? There are plenty of new movies and shows to get stuck into this mid-November on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, and Apple TV. And the good news is, we have narrowed down the best bits ready for you to start streaming right now.

There's a whole bundle of new content across the best streaming services , including the Selena Gomez starrer Emilia Pérez fresh out of theaters, to the biggest superhero movie of the year finally making its streaming debut. Not to mention Apple TV Plus’ sci-fi series Silo, and spin-off Dune: Prophecy which may just fill the HBO-shaped hole left in your heart after one of the best shows on Max, The Penguin, came to a close last week.



So, what are you waiting for? Below we've got the lowdown on the best movies and shows to watch this weekend, whether you're on the lookout for titles new on Netflix in November 2024 or just want to get the most out of your Prime, Disney Plus, Max, and Apple TV subscription.

New movies

Emilia Pérez (Netflix)

Starring Selena Gomez, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Avatar’s Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez tells the story of four remarkable but very different women through song, dance, and bold visuals. The story, set in Mexico, is based around a lawyer who comes to work for a notorious female cartel boss who wants out of the mob world to seek a normal life. Before the movie hit screens, GamesRadar+ spoke to director Jacques Audiard who told us how his film is an empowering tale of women taking control of their own lives . For more, see our spoiler-free Emilia Pérez review .

Deadpool & Wolverine (Disney Plus)

After premiering in theaters what seems like a lifetime ago, Marvel’s 2024 smash hit Deadpool and Wolverine has finally made it to streaming. The cameo-packed superhero movie follows Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with the Mouth as he teams up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to save his universe from being purged by the TVA. Whether you’re a latecomer planning to watch the threequel for the first time, or a Marvel head ready to spot more Deadpool variants , then this one makes the perfect weekend movie to add to your watchlist. Before you press play, make sure to check out our Deadpool & Wolverine review here, and after, see our Deadpool and Wolverine ending explained .

New TV shows

Silo season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Following a tense and thrilling first season, one of the best shows on Apple TV Plus is back for a second season. Silo season 2 follows Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) as she continues the hunt for the truth about the massive underground silo she lives in, and the seemingly apocalyptic world outside. Speaking with GamesRadar+, the cast and showrunner gave us the lowdown on the second season, which ups the ante with a new mystery character and underwater stunts . If that's not enough to perk your interest, check out our Silo season 2 review , or see our Silo season 2 release schedule for exactly when episodes are dropping.

Say Nothing (Hulu)

Created by Robocop writer Josh Zetumer, Say Nothing follows various Irish Republican Army members over four decades after a single mother of ten is abducted in 1972 and never seen again. The show explores the extremes people will go to in the name of their beliefs, but the most shocking part? It is based on a true story from a period of conflict in Northern Ireland known as The Troubles. Say Nothing stars Lola Petticrew, Hazel Doupe, Anthony Boyle, Josh Finan, and Maxine Peake.

Dune: Prophecy (HBO Max)

Are you a fan of Denis Villeneuve’s smash hit Dune? If so, we have a treat for you. Set 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides, spin-off show Dune: Prophecy follows the women behind the powerful and political sisterhood we now know as the Bene Gesserit. The six-episode series is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune written by Brian Herbert, the same author Villeneuve based his epics Dune and Dune 2 on. If you haven't seen the movies, don't worry, as showrunners confirmed to SFX Magazine that you don't need to watch the flicks to enjoy the show. Make sure to check out our Dune: Prophecy review.

Cross (Prime Video)

The first season of a show that is being compared to Reacher has just landed on Prime Video, and this one is perfect for all of you action-seeking crime junkies. Starring Black Adam actor Aldis Hodge, Cross follows Washington D.C. homicide detective Alex Cross as he struggles to balance his career and personal struggles following the sudden death of his wife. Now, he and a forensic psychologist must team up to face Cross’ biggest challenge yet, a sadistic serial killer. The show is based on the bestselling book series of the same name by James Patterson.

