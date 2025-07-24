6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (July 25 - 27)

This weekend, our list of the best new movies and TV shows to watch includes the anticipated finale of one of Netflix's best shows, Jenna Ortega's latest gore fantasy film, and a nostalgic Marvel rewatch. Sometimes it can be overwhelming to take a deep dive into the best streaming services out there in order to find something to watch – and that's where we come in.

Below, we've curated a list with 6 great movies and TV shows recently released on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and Hulu, that should be on your radar right now. There is something for everyone, from the massively popular musical adaptation of Wicked to the final five episodes of Netflix's critically-acclaimed The Sandman. We're also including a title that it's not a new release, but it makes for a timely watch – 2005's Fantastic Four, which we recommend watching ahead of the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Ready to update your watchlist? Keep reading for our weekly streaming guide, as we keep an eye on all new upcoming movies landing in cinemas and even more new TV shows arriving on the small screen. Summer is way better with a good watch. Let's hope we can add some of these to the best shows and movies of 2025, which so far includes the likes of Andor season 2 and Apple TV Plus' Severance season 2.

New movies

Death of a Unicorn (Max)

Available: US

Watch now: Max

If you're looking for a fun watch this weekend, Death of a Unicorn is a great choice, and it's now available on HBO Max. Marvel's Paul Rudd and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega have great chemistry as father and daughter on screen while they fight for their lives against a murderous mythical creature.

The plot follows the father-daughter duo as they accidentally run over a white unicorn on their way to a weekend retreat with the father's billionaire boss. It might not be perfect, but this film sure is campy and gory, while delivering an unexpected take on the eat-the-rich satire.

Death of a Unicorn is available to stream on Max from July 25. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

Fantastic Four (2005) (Disney Plus)

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Before you go to see the new Fantastic Four movie in cinemas, we recommend you give the 2005 version a watch. Twenty years ago, this film brought Marvel's First Family to the big screen, on the back of Spider-Man's success. This was before the MCU and the golden age of superhero movies, so it is very much a product of its time.

With Ioan Gruffudd as Reed Richards, Jessica Alba as Sue Storm, Michael Chiklis as Ben Grimm, and Chris Evans (who a few years later would become Captain America) as Johnny Storm, the film starts with Richards persuading his former classmate Victor von Doom (played by Julian McMahon) to fund his experiments with cosmic energy. Exposed to a mysterious cosmic storm, the group get super powers, while von Doom plans his revenge.

Fantastic Four is available to stream on Disney Plus. For more, check out our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

Wicked (Prime Video)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

With the second part of the story, titled Wicked: For Good, coming up later this year, it's a perfect time to give the first Wicked a rewatch on Prime Video. Released last November to global acclaim and even getting Oscar nominations, the film brings the beloved stage musical to the big screen, and what a way to do it – incredible performances, impressive world-building and some iconic songs make this adaptation a winner.

Covering only the first part of the musical, Wicked immerses viewers into the lore of The Wizard of Oz, going back in time to tell the real story of the Wicked Witch of the West, also known as Elphaba, and her friendship with The Good Witch, Galinda. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande defied gravity (and everyone's expectations) in this massively popular film. We can't wait to see the next part!

Wicked is available to stream on Amazon Prime from July 25. For more, read our 5-star Wicked review, and check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

The Amateur (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Starring Rami Malek, Superman star Rachel Brosnahan and Matrix icon Laurence Fishburne, The Amateur is a perfect watch for fans of the Jason Bourne saga and other similarly suspenseful thrillers. Blending mystery, action and drama, the film takes viewers on a dangerous revenge journey around the world.

Now available on Hulu, the film follows Charlie Heller, a brilliant but introverted decoder for the CIA who works from a basement office at headquarters in Langley. When his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack, his life is turned upside down, as he decides to take matters into his own hands and find out the truth.

The Amateur is available to stream on Hulu from July 17. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

New TV shows

The Sandman season 2 Vol 2 (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

If you already watched the first six episodes of the season, released earlier this month, get ready for the second and final part of The Sandman on Netflix. There are five more episodes to wrap up the story and say goodbye to these characters, based on the graphic novel by Neil Gaiman.

In this new season, we've seen Dream, aka Lord Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), working to restore his kingdom and reuniting with his family. To make amends, he confronts long time friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals, in the hopes to achieve forgiveness and true absolution.

If you are still hungry for more after this, you'll be glad to know that there is a special bonus episode titled 'Death: The High Cost of Living' hitting the streamer on July 31, marking the definitive end of the show.

The Sandman season 2 Vol 2 is available to stream on Netflix from July 25. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

Acapulco season 4 (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

The final season of Apple TV Plus' Acapulco is finally here. Inspired by the film How to Be a Latin Lover, the show originally debuted in 2021, exploring the life of Máximo Gallardo, a young man who gets his dream job working at the most popular resort in 1980s Acapulco, Las Colinas. Jumping between past and present, this comedy has allowed us to follow Máximo's journey, which now comes to an end.

Per the official synopsis for season 4: "Present-day Máximo works tirelessly to restore Las Colinas to its former glory before the grand reopening. In 1986, when a competitor claims the number one spot in the annual ranking of Acapulco’s ‘Best Hotels,’ young Máximo will do whatever it takes to get back on top and secure Las Colinas’s future."

Acapulco season 4 is available to stream on Apple TV Plus on July 23. For more, check out our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

