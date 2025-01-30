6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (Jan 31 - Feb 2)

We're back with the best new movies and TV shows to watch on streaming this weekend, where you can find something for every type of viewer, and across all main services. Looking for a political thriller that will shock you from the first episode? Fancy some laughs with the latest Will Ferrell comedy? Ready for a new Marvel story?

There are some very exciting releases this week among the best streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, and Apple TV Plus. Here we've curated six unmissable titles that you should be adding to your watchlist this weekend.

January is almost over, which means we have survived the post-holiday blues and we're more than ready to face a new year. Movies and TV have helped us through the month, with hits like Netflix's new Harlan Coben series Missing You, and The Night Agent season 2, as well as the ongoing Apple TV Plus' Severance season 2.

From this week, new titles are going to be leading the conversation, with Disney Plus' new Marvel show Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man landing with terrific reviews, and the award-winning A Different Man now available to stream.

Navigating the vast catalogs of all the streaming services every week can be overwhelming, so let us help you. Every week, we narrow down the best new movies and TV shows released from each major streaming platform, so you're aware of the best shows to binge, and movies to discover. Keep reading!

New movies

You're Cordially Invited (Prime Video)

If you're looking for laughs this weekend, Prime Video has just released a new comedy with Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell, and... a crocodile. You're Cordially Invited starts when two weddings are accidentally booked on the same day at the same venue, causing each bridal party to fight for their place and ensure their celebration is successful. The father of one of the brides, and the sister of the other one, will lead the fight, stopping at nothing to create the best day of their loved ones' lives. And how does a crocodile get involved, you might ask? Well, watch it and find out.

A Different Man (Max)

Sebastian Stan was recently nominated for an Oscar for playing Donald Trump in The Apprentice, but the actor delivered another jaw-dropping performance in 2024, which you can now enjoy on Max. In A Different Man, Stan plays Ed, a New Yorker who sees his neurofibromatosis cured by a miracle-drug treatment, and decides to "kill" his old self to start a new life. However, when a man with neurofibromatosis, Oswald (an incredible Adam Pearson), becomes a rival, he is confronted with some hard truths. Mixing body horror with dark comedy, A Different Man is a must-watch, and one of the best movies of 2024.

New TV shows

Mythic Quest season 4 (Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus' beloved workplace sitcom Mythic Quest is back this week for season 4, with two episodes already available to watch right now. Created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, the new season follows the team of the titular video game design company as they confront new challenges in the video game landscape. Stars rise, egos clash, and relationships bloom at the center of this endearing group of people, and we're here for it.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney Plus)

While we wait for Captain America: Brave New World, Disney Plus has just released an amazing animated series starring Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. No, this is not the Spidey we know from the movies starring Tom Holland, but an alternate version from a different timeline. The series explores his origin story and early days as a superhero, with Norman Osborn as his mentor. Hudson Thames reprises his voice role as Peter Parker after the animated series What If...?, while Colman Domingo voices Osborn.

The Recruit season 2 (Netflix)

If you love The Night Agent, which just released its season 2 on Netflix, you might want to give The Recruit a watch. With a little bit more comedy, Noah Centineo's espionage thriller is back with new episodes, and a new assignment for CIA's young lawyer Owen Hendricks. In the new season, Owen will have to face new challenges, including a nightclub brawl involving a character played by BAFTA nominee Teo Yoo (Past Lives). Tune in for all of the surprises, plot twists, action sequences, and Centineo's charm.

Paradise (Hulu)

This is Us creator Dan Fogelman and star Sterling K. Brown reunite for this brand-new Hulu show, a political thriller that pack a punch in its first episode – and that's all we can say without getting into spoilers. The show is set in a wealthy community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals, but their tranquility is about to be disturbed. When a shocking murder occurs in their premises, a high-stakes investigation unfolds and threatens to reveal some deep-buried secrets.

