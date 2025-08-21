6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (August 22 - 24)

Are you looking for the best new movies and shows to watch right now? We've got you covered. In this list, we've compiled the best titles released this week on the best streaming services, from the return of Peacemaker to BoJack Horseman creator's new animated series. Regardless of what floats your boat, here you'll find something fresh and exciting to watch on streaming.

As we continue to survive the unrelentless heat of summer, staying home with a cold drink, the air conditioner on and something good to watch on TV sounds like the best plan ever. While there are some exciting upcoming movies arriving in cinemas, here we're going to focus on what you can stream right now, from new movie releases to the best shows of 2025. In our weekly list, we've included horror movies like Wolf Man, sci-fi shows like Invasion, and more.

Below, we've selected 6 great movies and TV shows recently released on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and Hulu, that should be on your watchlist right now. Let's hope some of these titles are as incredible as some of this year's best streaming highlights, like Andor season 2 and Severance season 2.

New TV shows

Peacemaker season 2 episode 1 (HBO Max)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

After his brief appearance in Superman, Peacemaker is finally coming back to the small screen. Season 2 premieres this week on HBO Max, and we can't wait to see what James Gunn has in store for the fans. So far, things are quite promising – Peacemaker season 2 debuted to 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics calling it a "standout in superhero television" and "blood-spattering, bone-crunching fun".

With John Cena reprising the lead role and a returning cast including Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee, the new season sees Rick Flag Sr. (played by Superman's Frank Grillo) seeking revenge for the death of his son after Peacemaker killed him in The Suicide Squad. The anti-hero will be travelling between two dimensions and facing a parallel version of himself, so expect many DC cameos and surprises.

Peacemaker season 2 episode 1 is available to stream on Max from August 21. For more, read our Peacemaker season 2 review, and check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

Long Story Short (Netflix)

Available: US/UK

Watch now: Netflix

BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg is back with a new animated show on Netflix, and expectations are high. Bob-Waksberg's show about a depressed and self-destructive man-horse is considered one of the best shows of all time, so Long Story Short has big shoes to fill.

The show focuses on the Schwooper family, following three siblings across their entire lives, jumping back and forth between past and present. The first trailer included a lot of family bickering, intergenerational issues and some incredibly awkward situations. Critics have already called it "painfully beautiful" and described it as "Bluey meets Tolstoy" (via The Guardian) – we are so in.

Long Story Short is available to stream on Netflix from August 22. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

Invasion season 3 premiere (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Invasion is back this week with a brand-new season where our group of human heroes must deal with the dangers of a new and highly deadly alien invasion. Season 3 of Apple TV Plus' popular sci-fi show is gearing up for a highly anticipated team-up moment, with returning characters Golshifteh Farahani's Aneesha Malik, Shamier Anderson's Trevante Cole, and Shioli Kutsuna's Mitsuki Yamato set to star.

Created by X-Men writer Simon Kinberg and Hunters creator David Weil, the new Invasion episodes will see its cast finally united after following them around the world in the previous two seasons. The series, which debuted in 2021, has become a low-key fan-favorite among sci-fi fans, joining other excellent Apple titles like For All Mankind, Foundation and Silo.

Invasion season 3 episode 1 is available to stream on Apple TV Plus from August 22. For more, check out our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

New movies

Wolf Man (Prime Video)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

Following its cinema release in January, Wolf Man is now available to watch on streaming on Prime Video, and you should add it to your watchlist. A classic werewolf story, this horror movie takes inspiration from the 1941 movie of the same name, but brings the action to a modern-day setting.

Starring Poor Things' Christopher Abbott and Fantastic Four and Weapons star Julia Garner, the film starts when the protagonist inherits his childhood home in rural Oregon after his father's mysterious disappearance, and asks his estranged wife to travel there with their daughter (played by Matilda Firth) for some family time. However, as the trio approaches the farmhouse, they’re attacked by a strange animal in the darkness.

Wolf Man is available to stream on Amazon Prime from August 22. For more, read our Wolf Man review, and check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

Eenie Meanie (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Ready or Not star Samara Weaving wants to take you for a wild ride in Hulu's new original movie Eenie Meanie, and you should let her. This high-octane heist thriller might be exactly what you're looking for to watch tonight. Also, it sees Andy Garcia returning to the genre twenty years after the Ocean's saga, and we love that.

Written and directed by Shawn Simmons, the film follows a former teenage getaway driver, Edie (Weaving), who is dragged back into her unsavory past when a previous employer offers her the chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend (played by Karl Glusman). The cast also includes Jermaine Fowler, Marshawn Lynch, Randall Park, Steve Zahn and Mike O’Malle.

Eeanie Meanie is available to stream on Hulu from August 22. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

Tron (Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

The highly anticipated threequel Tron: Ares is hitting cinemas in a little over a month, so here's your reminder to refresh your knowledge of the Tron saga by going back to the original movie. The 1982 classic is a must-see for sci-fi fans, as well as the 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy, and both of them are available to watch on Disney Plus.

The story starts when talented computer engineer Kevin Flynn (played by Jeff Bridges) finds out that an executive at his company has been stealing his work. When he tries to hack into the system, he is transported into the digital world, where he has to face off against Dillinger's computerized likeness, Sark, and the imposing Master Control Program.

Tron and Tron: Legacy are available to stream on Disney Plus. For more, see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

