Barbarian director’s new horror movie Weapons with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score shares a violent, eye-bulging clip featuring a Marvel star like you’ve never seen him before

A new clip from Zach Cregger's Weapons has arrived, and we have nightmares already.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, a red-faced, enraged, Benedict Wong comes running at Julia Garner's Justine and tries to choke her to death. His eyes are also bulging out of his head in a way that makes us think they probably do burst right after the clip ends, but regardless, Archer (Josh Brolin) swoops in and smashes him into the glass of a gas station convenience store. It's a mere 90-second scene...but I genuinely can't stop thinking about it.

In Weapons, 17 children leave their bedrooms in the middle of the night only to never return. The missing children all come from one specific elementary school classroom, led by Justine, which makes her the prime suspect in their disappearance. Archer, a father of one of the children, is less than satisfied with the police's progress and ends up launching an investigation of his own.

Weapons | Perfect Score - YouTube Watch On

Creggers, who wrote and directed the successful (and wildly unnerving) horror movie Barbarian, also serves as writer and director for Weapons. The cast includes Alden Ehrenreich, Amy Madigan, Austin Abrams, Toby Huss, Whitmer Thomas, June Diane Raphael, and Cary Christopher. The film currently sits at a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 12 reviews.

Weapons is set to hit theaters on August 8. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.