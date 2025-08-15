Peacemaker season 2 debuts to 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with critics calling it a "standout in superhero television" and "blood-spattering, bone-crunching fun"

The first reviews for Peacemaker season 2 have arrived – and they're pretty dang positive.

You might recall that the first season of Peacemaker hit HBO Max prior to James Gunn and Peter Safran's takeover of the DCU. Instead of including it in the overhaul, Peacemaker season 1 was made canon to the new DCU, but this didn't stop fans from feeling a bit worried about how much the show would actually change. Well, Peacemaker season 2 has a 100% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, with several critics saying that season 2 absolutely improves on the first, with many praising Gunn's handling of the new DCU multiverse.

"It would have been easy for Gunn to get caught up in the world-building of a new season of live action storytelling in his fresh DC universe to start spinning more ideas out, but this is still the Peacemaker fans fell in love with back in 2022," Paste Magazine wrote.

"The gags and gore remain plentiful, but they’re not the dominant takeaways this time. Gunn even finds emotional resonance in the multiverse concept -- something Marvel, for all its efforts in that dimension, has so far failed to locate," praised TheWrap.

RogerEbert.com wrote that the show "remains a standout in superhero television [...] this series doesn’t stray away from its humble beginnings."

"Gunn's Superman was fantastic, and he did an excellent job of understanding the core of the Man of Steel," Collider said. "But Peacemaker Season 2 shows that he truly has a gift for creating superhero stories centering around broken characters.

Our own review calls it "darker and sadder" than season 1, but still maintains that it's off to a "solid start" (based on the first five episodes).

