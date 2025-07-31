6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (August 1 - 3)

Welcome to our list of the best new movies and shows to watch on streaming right now, where we'll help you find this weekend's must-watch releases. Are you in the mood for an exciting new Marvel series? Do you want to watch one of the best horror movies of the year, or perhaps travel back in time with Jason Momoa for an action-packed adventure? We've got you covered.

We took a deep dive into the newest additions on the best streaming services out there, and here's what we found – 6 great movies and TV shows recently released on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and Hulu, that should be on your radar right now. We've included exciting titles like Apple TV Plus' new series Chief of War and Final Destination's latest sequel, which was in cinemas less than three months ago. We're also including some titles that are not new releases, but they feel timely this year.

We've already seen some of the best shows and movies of 2025, including the likes of Andor season 2, Apple TV Plus' Severance season 2, and James Gunn's Superman. Now, we want that list to keep growing with more exciting upcoming movies in cinemas and new TV shows arriving on the small screen. For now, check out our streaming guide for this weekend.

New TV shows

Eyes of Wakanda (Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

With The Fantastic Four: First Steps now in cinemas, another Marvel title has landed this week on streaming, and it might be one of the more under-the-radar MCU entries in 2025. Created by Todd Harris and produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, Eyes of Wakanda is a new animated show that takes a deep dive into the history of Wakanda.

The Disney Plus miniseries follows a group of Wakanda warriors known as the Hatut Zaraze, a specialist team designed to take on dangerous missions. "In this globe-trotting adventure," reads the official synopsis, "the heroes must carry-out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze and this is their story."

Eyes of Wakanda is available to stream on Disney Plus from August 1. For more, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and Marvel Phase 6. You can also see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

Chief of War (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Three years after concluding the sci-fi drama See, Jason Momoa is back on Apple TV Plus with a new series that promises lots of action and an exciting story based on true events. Premiering this week, Chief of War offers the historical perspective of the Indigenous people of Hawai'i during their unification and colonization period in the late 18th century.

The show has been described as a passion project for Momoa, who plays a warrior chief named Kaʻiana. Per the official synopsis, in the show he "travels outside of the islands as the 'most famous Hawaiian in the world', returns home and joins a bloody campaign until, at the last minute, he rebels against the unification of Hawaiʻi that took place from 1782 to 1810 under Kamehameha I."

Chief of War is available to stream on Apple TV Plus from August 1. For more, check out our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

New movies

Final Destination Bloodlines (HBO Max)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

Less than three months after its cinema release, Final Destination Bloodlines (aka Final Destination 6) is now available to watch on streaming on HBO Max. This legacy sequel arrives after a 14-year hiatus for the saga, but it has turned out to be one of the best – it is now the highest-rated film in the Final Destination franchise, so you should give it a watch this weekend.

With killer set-pieces and highly satisfying nods to the beloved horror franchise (including the perfect goodbye for horror icon Tony Todd), the film follows Stefani, a college student who begins suffering from waking nightmares about a premonition her grandmother had in 1968. Haunted, she heads back home hoping to understand what's happening and save her family from Death itself.

Final Destination Bloodlines is available to stream on Max from August 1. For more, read our Final Destination Bloodlines review, and check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

Hatching (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

If you're looking for something a little bit different (and a little bit disturbing) to watch this weekend, Hulu just added a psychological horror film that might give you a nightmare or two. It's called Hatching, comes from Finland, and, even if you haven't heard of it before now, it has an impressive 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes (from 134 reviews). Are you brave enough to give it a watch?

Directed by Hanna Bergholm, the film follows 12-year-old gymnast Tinja, who is desperate to please her image-obsessed mother. In her popular blog 'Lovely Everyday Life', the mother presents her family's existence as an idyllic suburban fantasy, but that's far from the truth. "After finding a wounded bird in the woods," reads the synopsis, "Tinja brings its strange egg home, nestles it in her bed, and nurtures it until it hatches. The creature that emerges becomes her closest friend and a living nightmare, plunging Tinja beneath the impeccable veneer into a twisted reality that her mother refuses to see."

Hatching is available to stream on Hulu from July 29. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

Jurassic Park original trilogy (Netflix)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix

A few weeks after the release of Jurassic World Rebirth in cinemas, Netflix has added to its catalogue the original Jurassic Park trilogy, in case fans want to continue their dino adventures on screen. And who could resist the opportunity to watch them again, and again, and again? Steven Spielberg's 1993 classic Jurassic Park is one of the best movies of all time, and the two sequels that followed it are brilliant and incredibly entertaining to watch too.

Before summer is over, make sure you travel once again to Isla Nublar alongside Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), the most charming trio you could ever hope to find in an adventure film.

Jurassic Park, The Lost Word: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III are available to stream on Netflix from August 1. For more, read our Jurassic World: Rebirth review, and check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

Licorice Pizza (Prime Video)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

Ahead of the release of his new movie One Battle After Another, you should (re)watch one of Paul Thomas Anderson latest works and be reminded why he is one of the greatest filmmakers of our time. Licorice Pizza joined PTA's exceptional filmography, which includes all-time favorites like There Will Be Blood and The Master, back in 2021, and it's already a modern classic.

In Licorice Pizza, the director travels back to the same setting of his breakthrough movie Boogie Nights – 1970s San Fernando Valley. The plot follows high school student Gary Valentine (played Cooper Hoffman, son of Philip Seymour Hoffman) who, on his way to becoming an actor, is forced to navigate the complexities of late adolescence. That involves his complicated relationship with Alana Kane (played by Alana Haim).

Licorice Pizza is available to stream on Amazon Prime from August 1. For more, check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

