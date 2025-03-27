Leonardo DiCaprio is a gun-slinging ex-revolutionary on a mission in first trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s black comedy One Battle After Another
The first trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson's political black comedy has arrived
The first trailer for One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, has arrived – and we're so ready.
In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we see Leonardo DiCaprio's Bob embark on a mission to rescue his daughter – but as it turns out, the ex-revolutionary is a little rusty...and can't even remember his own emergency code words. He teams up with Benicio del Toro, who loads him up with a few guns and helps him return to his roots – which involves jumping out of a moving car and disappearing through a trap door. Yes to all of this.
Per the official synopsis, "When their evil enemy resurfaces after 16 years, a group of ex-revolutionaries reunites to rescue one of their own's daughter." Paul Thomas Anderson writes and directs the pic, which marks his first collaboration with DiCaprio and second with Alana Haim.
The cast also includes Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, Wood Harris, and Shayna McHayle.
The film, which marks the first ever Anderson movie to be shown in IMAX, was first announced in 2023, and has a budget of $140 million. One Battle After Another is loosely inspired by Thomas Pynchon's part-political thriller and part-daytime drama novel Vineland, with Anderson having previously adapted Pynchon's mystery novel Inherent Vice into a feature film back in 2009.
One Battle After Another hits theaters and IMAX on September 26, having moved back from its initial August 8 release date.
For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, skip to our list of movie release dates.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Christopher Nolan is "like an indie filmmaker" with a huge budget says The Odyssey star: "He's not doing it by committee"
Netflix CEO breaks silence on the streamer's continuing Best Picture dry streak: "We have to make a movie that people love"