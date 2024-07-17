The Acolyte's major lightsaber moment has sparked a discussion on Star Wars canon
That cool moment has the internet discussing
Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Acolyte episode 8! Turn back now if you're not up to date with the Star Wars show!
The Acolyte finale features a seriously call lightsaber moment – and it has the internet debating Star Wars canon.
The episode saw Osha finally fall to the dark side, though it didn't look entirely intentional. As Osha Force choked her former Master Sol to death, the kyber crystal in the lightsaber she held flickered to red.
After she committed the murder, Sith Lord Qimir went to comfort her, and Osha lashed out with the lightsaber. The blade then changed from blue to red as she watched in shock. This is what's known as bleeding a kyber crystal, when a Force user channels negative, dark emotions into a crystal to corrupt it, which turns the lightsaber red.
This is the first time the process has been shown in live-action, so, naturally, Star Wars fans are discussing how it fits into Star Wars canon.
"I'm glad they did it but wish it was more like how they did it in Jedi Survivor," says one fan, referencing a moment when Dagan Gera intentionally bled his kyber crystal as Cal Kestis watched.
"I like how it was shown in two different ways. One where it was a very deliberate action and one where the dark side became so strong that it just sort of happened," is another person's thoughts.
"Personally prefer it being more intentional – Anakin's blade stayed blue all through Mustafar," points out someone else.
"I liked both. I thought it was fitting there were still flashes of blue in the saber blade for a few seconds. Resembled her hesitation in the moment of if she would truly fall," is someone else's take.
The episode ended with Qimir and Osha together on that mysterious island, which also seems to be home to Darth Plagueis. Expect big things to come if The Acolyte is renewed for season 2, then.
I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.