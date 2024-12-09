New Severance season 2 trailer has fans wondering who mysterious character Mr. Drummond could be

Severance season 2 has dropped yet another mind-boggling trailer, but this time it looks like the clip has let slip the identity of a mysterious new character, and fans already think they know who it could be.

The trailer opens with Milchick (Tramell Tillman) trying to convince main character Mark (Adam Scott) to come back to Lumon Industries, which looks to have worked as, when Mark returns to the offices, he learns he and his team have become the "face of Severance reform." We then see some peculiar shots of some goats in the office, a lightbox reading "Who is alive," and a watermelon carved to look like Irving's face. The rest of the clip sees the team reflect on the first season as well as the mystery of Mark’s dead wife and the missing Ms. Casey. Watch the full trailer below.

Severance — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The trailer also introduces us to some new faces including an extremely young new deputy manager played by Sarah Bock, as well as new workers Alia Shawkat, Stefano Carannante, and Bob Balaban. But it seems that there is another new character on the way too. Although we never see him, we do hear him.

At the very beginning of the trailer, we hear a narrator's voice saying "Their work will be remembered as one of the greatest moments of this planet." But, one fan on Reddit pointed out that if you turn the captions on, you will see the character saying this is named Mr. Drummond. Severance fans were quick to discuss who this mysterious new character could be. "He’s gotta be a higher-up at Lumon that pulls a lot of strings," said one fan .

Other Reddit users seem to think the voice is part of a commercial of sorts, "I was thinking he was like a host of a documentary about severance abuse, maybe propaganda produced by Lumon or like a 60 Minutes type thing." Whoever the new character may be, fans seem to be certain that the actor behind the mysterious voice is Ólafur Darri Ólafsson who is well known for his distinctive deep voice.

Quickly solidifying itself as one of the best shows on Apple TV Plus , Severance follows Mark Scout and his team who have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives, which in turn forces them to question the true nature of their work. Season 2 deals with the consequences of the team messing with the severance barrier. The main cast also includes Patricia Arquette, Britt Lower, John Turturro, and Fallout’s Zach Cherry



Severance season 2 premieres on Apple TV Plus on January 17, 2025. For more, check out the best TV shows of all time, or see our picks of the most exciting new TV shows heading your way.