Black Mirror creator confirms season 8 is officially in the works, "just in time for reality to catch up with it"

News
By published

"Black Mirror will return, and hopefully it'll be more Black Mirror than ever"

Paul Giamatti in Black Mirror episode &#039;Eulogy&#039;
(Image credit: Netflix)

Black Mirror creator Charles Brooker says season 8 of the dystopian sci-fi anthology show is already in the works, and "hopefully, it'll be more Black Mirror than ever."

"Well, luckily [Black Mirror] does have a future, so I can confirm that Black Mirror will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it. So, that's exciting. That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away," Brooker tells Tudum, Netflix's press site.

"It's a useful thought experiment when approaching a new story," Brooker says. "I'll often think of, 'Well, what haven't we done yet, and what tone am I looking for? … Where does this track come on the album, and what musical direction are we going to go into?' We'll find out. Very unlikely you'll ever see a Black Mirror hoedown."

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.