Black Mirror creator confirms season 8 is officially in the works, "just in time for reality to catch up with it"

Black Mirror creator Charles Brooker says season 8 of the dystopian sci-fi anthology show is already in the works, and "hopefully, it'll be more Black Mirror than ever."

"Well, luckily [Black Mirror] does have a future, so I can confirm that Black Mirror will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it. So, that's exciting. That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away," Brooker tells Tudum, Netflix's press site.

Black Mirror season 7 is currently riding high on a wave of Golden Globe nominations, the series' first in its 14-plus year history. The season has been nominated for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television, while actors Rashida Jones ('Common People') and Paul Giamatti ('Eulogy') have both been nominated for acting awards for their Black Mirror performances.

Brooker also says that as he's been cooking up new episodes of Black Mirror, he's been considering how to approach new genres in the series, which has run the gamut from shocking political satire to romantic comedy, and everything in between, all packed with a bitterly relatable twist somewhere in their make up.

"It's a useful thought experiment when approaching a new story," Brooker says. "I'll often think of, 'Well, what haven't we done yet, and what tone am I looking for? … Where does this track come on the album, and what musical direction are we going to go into?' We'll find out. Very unlikely you'll ever see a Black Mirror hoedown."

There you have it. Don't hold your breath for a cowboy musical, but you never know what else could be on the table. While we wait for news of when to expect season 8, you can look back over our guide to every Black Mirror episode, ranked.