She-Hulk star would "absolutely" return in Daredevil: Born Again: "I have a lot of serious bones in my body"

She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany is open to a return as her character in Daredevil: Born Again.

Charlie Cox appeared in the She-Hulk show as Matt Murdock, though a more lighthearted take on him than you're maybe used to.

"Would I be born again? I mean, absolutely, he was so great," Maslany told Screen Rant. "He was so fun, like a really fun person to play with. And I think what he did so well was take a character that exists in a different tone and totally adapt him for this new tone, while still maintaining the integrity of the character, which is actually very funny, then. To see him collide with this sort of goofier world."

When Screen Rant mentioned Maslany could be serious for the new show, she added: "I agree. I have a serious, well, I have a lot of serious bones in my body."

Along with Cox's vigilante, Daredevil: Born Again also features Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson.

"I feel rejuvenated and lucky and blessed that I'm still being given the opportunity to play this character," Cox recently told our sister publication SFX magazine. "You so rarely get to do such a varied palette of tasks as an actor. I get all of this cool stuff as a lawyer, I get emotional scenes with various love interests, and then I get to wear an awesome superhero costume and jump off rooftops. I love all of it. Normally, when you go into your tenth year playing a character, you're winding down, but we're going the other way. It would be interesting to know what gives up first, Marvel's faith in us or our bodies!"

Production has already begun on Born Again season 2, though season 1 doesn't arrive on Disney Plus until March 4. You can get ready with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule.

