Charlie Cox thinks an Avengers team-up for Daredevil would be "awesome" as he teases character's future

Charlie Cox is suiting up as the Man Without Fear once again in Daredevil: Born Again, the upcoming Disney Plus revival of the original Netflix show, which was canceled back in 2018.

And, as Cox says in the new issue of SFX magazine, which features Daredevil: Born Again on the cover and hits newsstands on January 29, he sees a bright future ahead.

"I feel rejuvenated and lucky and blessed that I'm still being given the opportunity to play this character," Cox says. "You so rarely get to do such a varied palette of tasks as an actor. I get all of this cool stuff as a lawyer, I get emotional scenes with various love interests, and then I get to wear an awesome superhero costume and jump off rooftops. I love all of it. Normally, when you go into your tenth year playing a character, you're winding down, but we're going the other way. It would be interesting to know what gives up first, Marvel's faith in us or our bodies!"

When SFX says it would be cool to see Daredevil leading the Avengers, Cox agrees: "That would be awesome."

Time will tell what the future has in store, but, for now, you can see Cox's Matt Murdock again when Daredevil: Born Again releases on March 5 in the UK and March 4 in the US.

