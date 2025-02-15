Production has started on Daredevil: Born Again season 2 as producer shares behind the scenes photo

Hell's Kitchen hasn't even warmed up again on our screens, but production for season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is underway, as revealed by an Instagram post from producer Sana Amanat. With the return of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen fast approaching, Amanat announced on social media, "Prepping for season 2 while launching season 1! Here we go! #daredevilbornagain."

(Image credit: Instagram / Sana Amanat)

For fans of old horn-head, it's a far more reassuring sign than the initial phases of Daredevil returning to our televisions after he left them in 2015 following his stint on Netflix. After his highly celebrated cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk on Disney Plus, the itch to see Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock was hit with issues when the first attempt at a sequel series was scrapped far into filming.

Now, though, a course correction has ensured that besides the return of Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin and Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, reworkings assured that Debora Ann-Woll and Elden Henson would be back as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, respectively. Also, as revealed in that bone-snapping trailer, Matt will be hitting the hero gig harder than ever before to protect the city he loves, even if the city regularly hits back.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the return of the Man Without Fear, Charlie Cox explained what kind of tone we should prepare for when the billy clubs come out again. "The thing that we kept talking about was, this show has had the success that it’s had and has appealed to a very specific demographic because it's one of the few superhero shows that is so dark and sinister at times," Cox revealed. "So we really pushed for the show to remain geared towards an older audience and not dumbed down to kind of capture a wider net of people. I think in some ways it's even darker than a lot of the stuff we've done in the past."

We'll be able to see just how dark it is when season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again premieres on March 4 on Disney Plus. For every other Marvel movie and show scheduled this year, peek at our guide here.