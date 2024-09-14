Heartstopper star Joe Locke hopes that Agatha All Along is only the start of his Marvel career: "I would come back in a heartbeat"

Upcoming WandaVision spin-off show Agatha All Along will see the return of actor Kathryn Hahn’s mischievous witch Agatha Harkness as she journeys along the Witches’ Road in search of reclaiming her lost powers. It’s not an adventure she undertakes along though, assembling a coven of misfits to take on the various challenges the road presents them with.

One of these is Heartstopper star Joe Locke’s newcomer Teen, a mysterious character who many fans are already speculating is actually Wanda’s 'imaginary' son Billy (whose superhero name is Wiccan in the Marvel comics). All will be revealed along the road…

Whilst Locke’s MCU journey is just beginning, with Agatha All Along debuting in the coming days on Disney Plus , the actor is already looking ahead to the future. Speaking to GamesRadar+ and the Inside Total Film podcast , Locke admits that he hopes this is only the start of his Marvel journey, explaining that he hopes for further MCU appearances after this show has concluded.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

In fact, he couldn’t be more up for it telling us: "I mean yes, obviously. I loved working on Agatha All Along and I loved working with Marvel, so I always find it’s like would you like to come back, duh, of course I would. So yeah, I loved everything about Marvel so would come back in a heartbeat. But that’s not up to me…"

Although that decision is indeed in the hands of Marvel Studios rather than Locke himself, that doesn’t mean the actor can’t dream about this MCU future. When we question if there’s a character he would love for Teen to meet, Locke is unsure due to the incredible - and rather vast - nature of the MCU cast. Instead he responds by asking us for our thoughts on the matter, with Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova coming to mind - probably because both have a goth edge.

Locke agrees that it’s a good match due to Teen and the Black Widow star also having similar attitudes, concluding: "Oh yeah! Yelena! I think they would get on really well. They would be a bit offish to each other at first then realize they have similar senses of humor."

Agatha All Along debuts with a double episode premiere via Disney Plus on September 18 in the US and September 19 in the UK. You can listen to our full interview with Locke in next week's episode of the Inside Total Film podcast which is available on various platforms.

