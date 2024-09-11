You definitely missed this obscure reference to Hugh Jackman's Les Mis character in Deadpool and Wolverine

Surprise, one eagle-eyed Marvel fan – or, rather, musicals fan – has spotted yet another crazy reference in Deadpool and Wolverine relating to one of star Hugh Jackman’s past roles, and this is one we all have missed.

The detail was caught by Wolverine megafan WolverSteve who posted on Twitter, "Anyone else spot 24601 on the roof of Logan’s mouth on the skull? Crazy attention to detail!" The scene to which he is referring is the opening credits where Deadpool is using dead Wolverine’s bones to fight off the TVA. But in the midst of the chaos, Logan’s skull hurtles toward the camera, and for a split second, we can see the number 24601 carved into its mouth.

What does this number mean? Well, if you have seen the 2012 feature film adaptation of the musical Les Misérables, you will know that prisoner 24601 is Jean Valjean, a criminal turned high society dweller played by Jackman. Crazy, right? But that's not all, as the fan also spotted that the number appears in Deadpool 2 as well, doodled on the Merc’s map. Now that is what we call some crazy foreshadowing. See the full tweet below.

Anyone else spot 24601 on the roof of Logan’s mouth on the skull? 💀 🤯 Crazy attention to detail! Prisoner 24601, aka Jean Valjean, in Les Misérables is played by Hugh Jackman in the 2012 movie and of course Deadpool’s doodled map in ‘Deadpool2’ in 2018 featured our hero 24601… pic.twitter.com/216m7i79GjSeptember 8, 2024

Director Shawn Levy later confirmed the reference, writing, "We've been wondering who would notice that first."

This is just another reference to add to the evergrowing pile of cameos and easter eggs in Deadpool and Wolverine. But it's not the first of Jackman’s movies to be nodded at, either. When the two heroes are fighting one another inside a car, the radio shuffles through a variety of songs, including The Greatest Show from Jackman’s 2017 flick The Greatest Showman. One of star Ryan Reynolds’s past projects is referenced later in the movie, too: his 2009 rom-com The Proposal.

