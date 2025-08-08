X-Men star James Marsden teases how Cyclops will return in Avengers: Doomsday "I'm dead. Well, maybe not"

It speaks to how stacked Avengers: Doomsday's cast currently is that Cyclops actor James Marsden returning to his iconic X-Men role for the first time in over a decade has barely been a topic of conversation ahead of the MCU crossover event.

Now, though, Marsden has broken his silence on his comeback, admitting Marvel Studios came to him at just the right time.

"I’m getting a little long in the tooth to put on the superhero costume," Marsden, who last played Scott Summers in a starring role back in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand, told Vanity Fair.

"I was excited because you're a part of something gigantic, and I've spent 20 years listening to people say, 'When are you coming back? Are you coming back?' I'm dead. Well, maybe not," Marsden added, referring to his character's fate after being killed by Jean Grey's Phoenix Force during the X-Men threequel.

It appears multiverse shenanigans – or some Spider-Man: No Way Home-style timeline sleight of hand – might be in order for the character's return in Doomsday.

"So it's been a blast. It really has," Marsden said. "It's been a nice little homecoming to a role that really put me on the map. It was the first real event project that I was ever a part of, and a very beloved character, this icon from the comics. And so to step back into that role was pretty special."

Marsden isn't coming alone in Avengers: Doomsday. The Cyclops actor will be joined by Sir Ian McKellen, Sir Patrick Stewart, Alan Cumming, Kelsey Grammer, and Rebecca Romijn. Channing Tatum, who first played Gambit in Deadpool and Wolverine after years of trying to get a standalone movie involving the card-dealing Cajun off the ground, is also returning. It also sounds like an X-Men vs. Fantastic Four showdown could be in store.

Avengers: Doomsday is releasing in cinemas on December 18, 2026.

