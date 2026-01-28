Wonder Man showrunner confirms the Marvel show didn't kill off a major real-life Disney actor and "promises" to bring them back if they ever make season 2

Wonder Man delighted in skewering the bright lights of Hollywood but, in a shocking mid-season twist, seemingly bumped off a real-life Disney Legend to spell out exactly why superpowered actors have no business working on sets. As it turns out, the actor's face isn't quite as gruesome as it first appeared.

Spoilers for Wonder Man below.

The fourth episode of Wonder Man followed the tragic plight of DeMar Davis (AKA, Doorman), a man who is suddenly imbued with the power to create a dark void in his body that people and objects can pass through.

On his way to becoming a D-list actor, Davis uses these powers for good by rescuing a nightclub full of people – including Frozen's Josh Gad – from a fire.

Unfortunately for Davis, his role in money-spinning fictional sequel Cash Grab 2 alongside Gad quickly turns tragic when the Olaf actor leaps through Doorman and doesn't reappear.

So, is he dead? As showrunner Andrew Guest tells Dexerto, "Josh Gad is alive and Inside Door Man currently."

He added: "If we get a season 2, my promise is to get Josh Gad out of Doorman, and back into the world."

Going one further, Guest suggested the second season could bring Gad back as the void-shaped hero.

"It has occurred to me that maybe Josh Gad would have Doorman powers, after having been inside him for so long. Maybe Josh Gad becomes the new Doorman."

Wonder Man is now streaming on Disney Plus. If you've reached the finale (and I hope you have, if you've read this far), we have more on the series' endgame in our guide to the Wonder Man ending.

For a look ahead to the wider MCU, dive in – Doorman style – to our overview of Marvel Phase 6 and upcoming Marvel movies.