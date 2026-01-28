Wonder Man showrunner confirms the Marvel show didn't kill off a major real-life Disney actor and "promises" to bring them back if they ever make season 2

News
By published

Oh my Gad, they killed Josh

Wonder Man
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Wonder Man delighted in skewering the bright lights of Hollywood but, in a shocking mid-season twist, seemingly bumped off a real-life Disney Legend to spell out exactly why superpowered actors have no business working on sets. As it turns out, the actor's face isn't quite as gruesome as it first appeared.

Spoilers for Wonder Man below.

On his way to becoming a D-list actor, Davis uses these powers for good by rescuing a nightclub full of people – including Frozen's Josh Gad – from a fire.

For a look ahead to the wider MCU, dive in – Doorman style – to our overview of Marvel Phase 6 and upcoming Marvel movies.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.