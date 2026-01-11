Tom Hiddleston has named his favorite Spider-Man and the choice leaves us with more questions than answers for Avengers: Doomsday

Tom Hiddleston, besides being a god of mischief, is also a master of MCU secrets, even when they’re ones that might not necessarily impact future chapters of the franchise that he’s appearing in. While dropping in on the Happy Sad Confused podcast this week, the star who will be reprising his role as Loki for Avengers: Doomsday was asked which Spider-Man was his favorite. That might be a tough question for a lot of fans, but Hiddleston made it all the more cryptic with his reply.

After sitting on it a moment, Hiddleston declared, “For reasons I cannot disclose, Tom Holland.” Well, okay — but why exactly? Naturally, the immediate assumption is that the MCU legend has perhaps settled on that choice after seeing a performance that we haven’t witnessed just yet. Even though Holland wasn’t announced in the Avengers: Doomsday castlist, neither was Chris Evans, and a trailer has confirmed that Steve Rogers is returning, after all. Keeping that in mind, there’s nothing to suggest Spidey won’t make a surprise appearance in the upcoming Marvel movie. He might even share a scene or two with the God of Stories himself, depending on how big a part he plays in the new film.

Then again, Hiddleston might just be having fun with fans about why he names Holland as his winning webslinger and is choosing not to tell us why. Historically, the man behind Loki has been known to play along with us over the years, so this would be no different. It sure does have us wondering about what he could be alluding to, though.

While there’s no confirmation yet on whether Holland will be swinging into Avengers: Doomsday, he could appear in Avengers: Secret Wars, set for release on December 17, 2027. No chairs have been set out just yet to confirm who will be going into battle for the highly anticipated sequel, which could see even more iconic heroes share the screen, including Holland. We’ll just have to wait until December 18, 2026, to see if Hiddleston proves himself if he does show his face.

