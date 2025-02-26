The Fantastic Four runtime has seemingly been revealed, and it might be the longest MCU movie since Guardians of the Galaxy 3

The Fantastic Four: First Steps runtime has seemingly been revealed – and it might be the longest Marvel movie since Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was released in 2023.

According to a listing on the Odeon Cinemas website, the movie reportedly clocks in at two hours and 20 minutes. By contrast, the MCU's latest big-screen release, Captain America: Brave New World, was one hour and 58 minutes long, while 2024's Deadpool and Wolverine was two hours and eight minutes, and 2023's The Marvels was only one hour and 45 minutes.

The last Marvel movie to hit that kind of length was the third Guardians film, which was two hours and 30 minutes. The runtime for Thunderbolts*, the final movie in Marvel Phase 5 before Fantastic Four kicks off Marvel Phase 6, hasn't been revealed yet, so we're not sure how that will fit in (if Odeon's Fantastic Four runtime is accurate).

Marvel's First Family will consist of Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/the Thing.

They'll be facing off against Ralph Ineson's Galactus and Julia Garner's Silver Surfer, while John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Paul Walter Hauser have also been cast in undisclosed roles. WandaVision director Matt Shakman is helming the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will arrive in theaters on July 25. While we wait, check out our guide to the other upcoming superhero movies on the way from Marvel and DC in 2025 and beyond.