Deadpool 3's strangest cameo rumor has been shut down after months of speculation

If you believe the whispers, everyone from Charles Xavier to Juggernaut will be appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine. One person who seemingly won't be making a cameo in the threequel, though, is Taylor Swift – despite months of increasingly bizarre speculation.

The never-ending idea that Swift would be playing X-Men member Dazzler (or even Lady Deadpool) has been swirling around for a while now.

Entertainment Weekly has seen fit to nip any speculation in the bud, however. The outlet says Taylor Swift "will not" be in Deadpool & Wolverine. That's despite a new bracelet-filled poster for the film seemingly referencing the mega-star.

"I love it, I think it is a sign of how eager people are to get a peek behind the curtain in this world," Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds previously said in an interview with the Vancouver Sun about the Taylor Swift rumors. "Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26."

So, that's that then? Maybe. Maybe not. In truth, a publication coming out to outright deny any suggestion of a cameo is odd – and makes us think that Marvel is in panic mode trying to quash any potential disappointment before things spiral out of control mid-Eras Tour.

Despite that, Deadpool & Wolverine is still packed with talent. Hugh Jackman is suited up to reprise his role as Wolverine alongside Deadpool mainstays Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, and Brianna Hildebrand.

Among the newcomers are Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova and Matthew Macfadyen as TVA agent Paradox.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits UK cinemas on July 25 and US cinemas on July 26. For more on the MCU, check out the latest on Marvel Phase 5.