Marvel fans think they have spotted X-Men’s Juggernaut in new Deadpool 3 footage after star Vinnie Jones said he would never reprise the role

Another Deadpool 3 trailer has been released with a few more Marvel cameos and Easter eggs, including a possible sighting of Vinnie Jones’ X-Men character Juggernaut.

The new one-minute-long video posted by star Ryan Reynolds in honor of Best Friends Day includes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it look at a tall and muscular man dressed in armor strikingly similar to Jones’ Juggernaut in X-Men: The Last Stand . Although the character is standing in the background in a rather blurry shot, fans are convinced this is the beloved villain. See a closer look below.

First look at Juggernaut in #DeadpoolAndWolverine ✅Looks like Vinnie Jones was lying about not coming back 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2rSbWTttWiJune 8, 2024

Jones has been rumored to appear in Deadpool 3 for quite some time but shot down speculation earlier this year in an interview with Yahoo UK where the actor claimed he was approached about the movie but would never return to the role because of the "drama" of putting on the suit and helmet which took a "mental toll" on him. However, he did add that "Deadpool's my favorite movie of all f***ing time more or less," and "I really wanted to do it, but they didn't have the budget to put me in the suit." So maybe they struck up a deal after all.

Elsewhere in the clip, we get a shot of a mysterious figure thought to be Ladypool AKA Deadpool’s female doppelganger Wanda Wilson. But perhaps the most interesting Easter Egg comes in the form of some broken down Q ships which were famously used by Thanos and The Black Order to invade Earth during Avengers: Infinity War. Although this is not the first time we have seen links to Thanos in The Void, it does make us wonder if Josh Brollin’s villain will make a cameo in the movie, just as many other Marvel characters.

Starring Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Deadpool 3, which is officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine, marks the Merc with a Mouth’s MCU debut and sees the duo join forces to save Deadpool’s timeline and the universe as they know it. The movie also stars Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and more.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theatres on July 25 in the UK and on July 26, 2024 in the US. For more, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order, or keep up to date with upcoming Marvel movies heading your way.