Latest Deadpool 3 footage teases Lady Deadpool – and fans are already theorizing over who it could be in the suit

There have been plenty of cameos teased in Deadpool 3's trailers so far, from X-Men's Pyro and a Wrexham FC star to... a dead Ant-Man? But turns out Marvel wasn't done there, as the threequel's latest clip hints at an appearance from Lady Deadpool – and fans think they've worked out who's playing her.

In the footage, which you can watch below, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) delights in teaming up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, who's not so thrilled about having to don his iconic suit and act the hero. At the 30 second mark, right after we see a shot of Dogpool running, we catch a glimpse of a woman's legs, and she's clearly wearing her own (heeled) version of the Merc with a Mouth's red and black outfit.

In the comics, Lady Deadpool is the female counterpart of the titular wisecracker, from the alternate reality Earth-3010. Given that it's already been confirmed that the film's Wolverine is from another world, then it makes perfect sense that other characters will be timeline-jumping, too.

Shortly after Marvel shared the trailer, fans took to social media to speculate on who could be playing Lady Deadpool, or Wanda Wilson as she's known in the source material, and two names quickly became the frontrunners: Reynolds' real-life partner Blake Lively or family friend Taylor Swift.

"All these rumors of Taylor Swift possibly appearing as Dazzler, but what if she's Lady Deadpool the whole time? Though, I'm hoping it's Blake Lively," wrote one viewer, as another tweeted: "If Blake Lively isn't the one playing LadyPool, then what are we even doing here?"

"The jokes between her and Ryan would be insane," claimed a third, though it's worth noting that they tweeted that way back in 2018.

It would just be more fun if Blake Lively was Lady Deadpool alongside Ryan Reynolds...just my personal opinion #DeadpoolandWolverine pic.twitter.com/GemeIpxeARJune 8, 2024

"Definitely feeling like #LadyDeadpool is going to be Taylor Swift," tweeted someone else, while another argued: "Everyone is expecting Taylor Swift is Lady Deadpool but I'm expecting Ryan Reynolds with a wig."

Deadpool and Wolverine lands in UK cinemas on July 25, and in the US a day later. For more, check out all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way, as well as our guide to how to watch the Marvel movies in order.