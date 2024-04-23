Will Professor X appear in Deadpool 3? Fans seem to think so, as they believe they have spotted him in the new trailer

In an already cameo-packed Deadpool 3 trailer , Marvel fans think they have spotted one more X-Men character hiding in plain sight, Professor X.

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, there is a clip of Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova walking out of a giant skull, giving us our first full look at the movie’s suspected villain. But fans are finding what's behind her more interesting. One fan took to Twitter and posted a close-up of the shot titled "The disrespect" followed by a woman walking emoji and a wheelchair emoji, suggesting that Cassandra is walking in front of someone sitting in a wheelchair (something you can almost glimpse in the shadows). Of course, that would likely be her brother Charles Xavier, AKA Professor X. See the full tweet below.

Could this be Charles Xavier? Well, fans have been holding onto a possible Professor X cameo since the first teaser was released, where we got a glimpse of a mysterious bald head, which many thought belonged to Xavier. However, it has been proven that this was his sister Cassandra Nova all along, but this doesn't mean the main man won't make an appearance.

If Xavier does indeed return, who will be playing him this time? For the timeline's sake, we would have to say that James McAvoy's version is best suited, as it would put him at a similar-looking age to his twin sister Cassandra. McAvoy first appeared as the telepathic teacher back in 2011 with X-Men: First Class, taking over the role from X-Men’s Patrick Stewart who brought the character to life in 2000. But, what about Stewart? Well, it wouldn't be the first time Marvel has mashed up different timelines, we’re looking at you Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, we have to point out that since the teaser showed Cassandra sitting in a wheelchair, maybe the chair in the trailer belongs to her, and there is no one sitting in it at all.

Deadpool 3, officially titled Deadpool and Wolverine, welcomes back everyone's favorite Merc with the Mouth Wade Wilson AKA Deadpool played by Ryan Reynolds and he teams up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to defeat a common enemy.

Alongside the super duo and Corrin as their suspected opponent, the cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, and more.

